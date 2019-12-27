Xiaomi Redmi 8, Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro now available on open sale

Xiaomi has been following this flash sale concept since the launch of its first smartphone in India. Xiaomi has been following this flash sale concept since the launch of its first smartphone in India.

Xiaomi has now made its Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi 8 phones available on an open sale model in India. This means that all of these phones will be readily made available for consumers to purchase at all times. The Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro are now available at Amazon and Mi.com at all times. Whereas, the Redmi 8 is currently available on Flipkart and Mi.com.

The company made the announcement via Twitter. It also stated that these devices will also be readily made available at retail outlets, including Mi Home Stores.

📢 Mi Fans, we’ve got some #Ultim8 news! Back on popular demand. Get the #RedmiNote8 & #RedmiNote8Pro from @amazonIN and #Redmi8 from @Flipkart any time of the day! 😎 Also available on https://t.co/cwYEXdVQIo & Retail Outlets. Sale starts at 12 noon 🕛 today. RTs appreciated! pic.twitter.com/W15ZKNs9DI — Redmi India for #MiFans (@RedmiIndia) December 26, 2019

To recall, Xiaomi has been following this flash sale concept since the launch of its first smartphone in India. The company has never provided any number as to how many units do they bring for a sale, or is there a timer to the sale. It follows the fastest finger first concept, with a lucky few being able to get the device. This has also proved quite a good marketing method for them considering they can claim that all of their devices were sold in a few seconds.

To recall, Redmi 8 was introduced in two variants: 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 4GB RAM/64GB storage priced at Rs 7,999 and Rs 8,999, respectively. Xiaomi as an introductory offer is providing its customers the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant at Rs 7,999 for the first five million units. The device is available in Emerald Green, Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colour options.

Redmi Note 8 is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant and at Rs 12,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. It is currently available in Moonlight White, Neptune Blue, Space Black and Cosmic Purple colour options.

Lastly, the Redmi Note 8 Pro is priced at Rs 14,999 for the base 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant, at Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Rs 17,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. It is available in Gamma Green, Halo White, Shadow Black and Electric Blue colour options.

