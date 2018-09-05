Xiaomi Redmi 6 vs Redmi 6 Pro: Price, specifications, features comparison

Xiaomi Redmi 6 vs Redmi 6 Pro: Here’s a quick comparison of the new Redmi 6 series smartphones Xiaomi Redmi 6 vs Redmi 6 Pro: Here’s a quick comparison of the new Redmi 6 series smartphones

Xiaomi, the popular Chinese brand today launched its new budget lineup, Redmi 6 series in India. The new Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro will be made available exclusively on e-retail site, Amazon. The latest Redmi 6 lineup will offer dual VoLTE support in India, unlike the Redmi 5 series that came with single VoLTE support. Notably, the Redmi 6 Pro is a rebranded version of the Mi A2 Lite that was unveiled in July this year. But while Mi A2 Lite is a part of Android One initiative, its rebranded version, Redmi 6 runs Xiaomi’s custom ROM skin, MIUI 9 based on Android Oreo. Redmi 6 flaunts a tall 19:9 display with a notch on top of the front panel. The phone pegs a big 4,000mAh battery and features dual rear camera sensors. Talking about camera lens, Xiaomi made changes on the Redmi 6’s camera department as well. While the previous iteration had a single camera lens, Redmi 6 now offers dual camera array at the back side. Further, the phone runs Android Oreo, instead of the two-year-old Android Nougat OS found on the Redmi 5. In this article, we compare the two new Redmi 6 handsets, the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro based on design, specifications and other features.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro price in India and availability

Xiaomi Redmi 6 price in India starts at Rs 7,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and goes up to Rs 9,499 for 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro, on the other hand, starts at Rs 10,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and goes up to Rs 12,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Redmi 6 sale begins September 10 on Flipkart and Mi.com. Redmi 6 Pro goes on sale starting September 11 on Amazon and Mi.com.

Redmi 6 vs Redmi 6 Pro: Design and display

Both Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro offer dual camera set up at the back. However, the look up front is different in both the smartphones. While Redmi 6 Pro has the trendy cutout (notch – in simple words) for earpiece and selfie camera, Redmi 6, on the other hand, features thicker bezels around the edges. The latter appears a bit outdated with chunky bezels on top and bottom that mostly dominate the front-fascia. The rear camera placement differs as well, with Redmi 6 Pro having vertically stacked camera lenses, while Redmi 6 has horizontally aligned dual camera setup. Further, the speaker grill on Redmi 6 sits at the back, while the Redmi 6 Pro includes a single down-firing speaker. The fingerprint sensor, however, sits at the centre on both the devices.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro features a tall 5.84-inch notch-style display with 19:9 aspect ratio Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro features a tall 5.84-inch notch-style display with 19:9 aspect ratio

As for the display, Redmi 6 features a 5.45-inch HD+ IPS display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The display has a pixel density of 295ppi. Meanwhile, Redmi 6 Pro houses a large 5.84-inch full HD+ IPS panel with a notch on top. The display has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels.

Redmi 6 vs Redmi 6 Pro: Processing hardware

In terms of internal hardware, Redmi 6 carries an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset fabricated on a 12nm process. The chip is clocked at 2.0GHz. Meanwhile, Redmi 6 Pro packs a Qualcomm chipset underneath its hood. It is powered by the old work-horse Snapdragon 625; a system-on-chip (SoC) found in majority of Xiaomi’s lower mid-range smartphones over the past couple of years. The octa-core chipset clocked at 2.0GHz is paired with Adreno 506 GPU for rendering graphics.

Redmi 6 vs Redmi 6 Pro: Camera

Both Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro house dual camera setup at the back comprising a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor for depth effect. The camera lenses on these devices come with PDAF (phase detection autofocus) and LED flash support. On the front, the new Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro pack a 5MP camera sensor each for selfies, which is capable of recording of 1080p videos at 30fps.

Redmi 6 vs Redmi 6 Pro: Software

In terms of software, Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro run MIUI 9 based Android Oreo right out-of-the-box. Redmi 6 series phones offer a few interesting software features, for instance, face unlock, lift to wake and AI assistant integrated in the native camera app.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 runs MIUI 9 based Android Oreo OS Xiaomi Redmi 6 runs MIUI 9 based Android Oreo OS

Redmi 6 vs Redmi 6 Pro: Battery and storage

Redmi 6 Pro takes an edge over Redmi 6 in terms of battery capacity. While Redmi 6 carries a standard 3,000mAh battery, which is expected to last for a day, the former on the other hand bundles a 4,000mAh battery. However, both the handsets come with Micro USB port for charging instead of type-C which is a bit disappointing.

As for the storage, Redmi 6 comes in two RAM/storage configurations: 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 3GB RAM/64GB storage with further expandable support of 256GB. Meanwhile, Redmi 6 Pro comes in two RAM/storage options including 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 4GB RAM/64GB storage. This phone too has an expandable storage support of 256GB and includes a dedicated microSD slot.

