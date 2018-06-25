Top Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro alternatives you can buy right away

From Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Oppo Realme 1 to Honor 9 Lite and Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1: Here is the list of some of the best Redmi 6 Pro alternatives in India From Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Oppo Realme 1 to Honor 9 Lite and Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1: Here is the list of some of the best Redmi 6 Pro alternatives in India

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro has been launched in China at a starting price of 999 Yuan (approximately Rs 10,400). The phone has three variants: 3GB RAM with 32GB memory, 4GB of RAM with 32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB expandable storage. It sports a notched 5.84-inch Full HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 display. Inside is a 2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC coupled with Adreno 506 GPU for graphics.

The dual-SIM Redmi 6 Pro runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9 out of the box. It houses a dual camera unit with 12MP + 5MP dual rear sensors and a 5MP selfie camera. Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro packs a 4000mAh battery. Although there is no word with regards to Redmi 6 Pro price in India or its availability here, we decided to compile a list of smartphones that can give it a tough competition in India. So here is our list as follows:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (Rs 9999)

First and foremost, Xiaomi will have some internal competition, courtesy of Redmi Note 5. It features a metal unibody design, which is significantly slimmer than Redmi 6 Pro. The Redmi Note 5 sports a 5.99-inch Full HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 display without a notch at the top. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. It runs Android Nougat-based MIUI 9.

It runs on a similar Snapdragon 625 chip with 3/4GB of RAM and 32/64GB expandable storage. In terms of camera, it sports a 12MP main camera and a 5MP front shooter for selfies. It packs sports a 4000mAh battery. On-paper, this one has too many similarities when compared to the Redmi 6 Pro.

Oppo Reame 1 (Rs 10,990)

Oppo Realme 1 will give a tough competition to the Redmi 6 Pro in India. It flaunts a good-looking design and impressive specifications beyond a phone falling under the affordable price bracket. It is made up of fibre-glass and features glossy diamond effect on the rear. Realme 1 sports a 6-inch Full HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixel resolution) 18:9 display. Powering the handset is a Mediatek Helio P60 octa-core processor ticking at 2GHz with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Oppo Realme 1 offers a single 13MP rear camera with LED flash. Up front is an 8MP selfie shooter with AI-based beautification and facial recognition. However, it comes without a fingerprint scanner. So face unlock is the only option available on the phone. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo with ColorOS 5.0 layer and packs a 3410mAh battery under the hood. Oppo Realme 1 with 4GB RAM + 64GB expandable storage variant costs Rs 10,990.

Honor 9 Lite (Rs 10999)

Another phone that can give Redmi 6 Pro a hard time in India is Honor 9 Lite. It is undoubtedly a strong contender as far as the design is concerned. Priced at Rs 10999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, Honor 9 Lite feels costlier and premium than it really is. On-paper, it can beat Redmi 6 Pro with four cameras (dual rear AND dual front cameras). It runs Android Oreo with EMUI 8.0 on top.

Honor 9 Lite sports a 5.65-inch Full HD+ (2160 x 1080) display. Inside is a HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core chip clocked at 2.3GHz. It houses a 13MP + 2MP front and dual rear cameras. It packs a 3000mAh battery and sports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

10.or G (Rs 9,699)

10.or G seems like a viable alternative under Rs 10000. It sports two 13MP lenses on the rear with f/2.0 aperture and phase detection autofocus (PDAF). On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera with a front flash. Powering 10.or G is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 CPU paired with Adreno 506 GPU for graphics.

Interestingly enough, 10.or G runs stock Android Nougat, which is upgradable to Android Oreo. Up front is a 5.5-inch full HD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. 10.or G is retailing at the price of Rs 9,699 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 (Rs 10999)

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 may outdo the Redmi 6 Pro for a couple of reasons: A big 5000mAh battery and the more powerful Snapdragon 636 SoC under the hood. Yes, it is the same SoC that also powers Redmi Note 5 Pro in India. In addition to that, it offers a stock Android experience and minimalistic design. Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 flaunts a 5.99-inch Full HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) screen.

It houses 13MP+5MP dual rear sensors and an 8MP selfie sensor. The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage version sells for Rs 10,999 in India setting the bar fairly high for Redmi 6 Pro to match.

