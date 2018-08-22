These are top alternatives to Xiaomi Poco F1 in India

From OnePlus 6 to Asus Zenfone 5Z: Here we list top alternatives to Xiaomi Poco F1 in the Indian market. From OnePlus 6 to Asus Zenfone 5Z: Here we list top alternatives to Xiaomi Poco F1 in the Indian market.

Xiaomi today unveiled a new smartphone brand in India called Poco with the all-new Poco F1. Poco F1 costs Rs 20,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM/64GB storage and goes all the way up to Rs 28,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Did I mention it is powered by Qualcomm flagship Snapdragon 845 SoC?

Going by what specifications the Poco F1 offers at that price, it is going to be really tough for other brands to match up. However, if you don’t want to put your faith and money in a new brand/sub-brand, or you simply don’t like the name Poco, here are your options in India, either at a similar price point or with the similar processing power.

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6 happens to be one of the prominent alternatives to the Poco F1 in India and for a few reasons, primarily better camera and design. First up, OnePlus 6 houses 16MP+20MP dual rear sensors as opposed to 12MP+5MP dual rear cameras on the Poco F1. In addition, OnePlus 6 has a slimmer form factor than Poco F1.

OnePlus, as a brand, has been around for quite some time now. So, if the brand name matters to you, then you can consider OnePlus 6. It also sports Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Although Poco F1 sports a Gorilla Glass protection, the exact version is not known at this point. Read our OnePlus 6 review to know more about the handset.

OnePlus 6 price in India: Rs 34,999 onwards

Asus Zenfone 5Z

Asus Zenfone 5Z was the most affordable smartphone to feature Snapdragon 845 processor in India. Well, that was the case until Xiaomi announced the Poco F1. Both the Zenfone 5Z and Poco F1 offer more or less the similar flagship features and hardware specifications. Poco F1 will go on sale in India starting August 29, 2018.

Xiaomi handsets are known for quickly going out of stock, and the same might be the case with Poco F1 as well. So, it’s better to keep an alternate option handy and I can’t think about anything other than the Zenfone 5Z right now to at least match the processing capabilities. Read our Asus Zenfone 5Z review to know more about the device.

Asus Zenfone 5Z price in India: Rs 29,999 onwards

Honor Play

I understand it must be surprising to see Honor Play as a part of this list. But we have to give it a fair shot, and yes, there is one area where Honor may have managed to go one step ahead of Xiaomi’s newly-unveiled brand. One area where the Honor Play might have an edge over the Poco F1 is the camera.

Honor Play features a 16MP + 2MP rear camera sensors, which may beat Xiaomi Poco F1. And anyway, if your requirement is nothing more than a newly-announced smartphone with decent hardware processing, Honor Play is your option to consider with a flagship Kirin 970 chip. Read our Honor Play review to know more about the device.

Honor Play price in India: Rs 23,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Xiaomi Mi A2

The Poco F1 is likely to face some internal competition from its cousin Xiaomi Mi A2, and there are ample reasons for it. First of all, not every customer prefers customised UI. A lot of users prefer a stock Android experience. Xiaomi Mi A2, much like its predecessor the Mi A1, falls under Google’s Android One initiative.

As a result, Google will ensure that the phone gets regular software updates (OS and security) for at least two years. On that front, Xiaomi Mi A2 can be an alternative to Poco F1. Plus the camera specifications are better on the A2. Read our Xiaomi Mi A2 review to know more about the device.

Xiaomi Mi A2 price in India: Rs 16,999

