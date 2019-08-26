Redmi Note 8 Pro to Oppo Reno2: Mobile phones launching this week

Last week, we saw a number of smartphones making their way into the Indian smartphone market and that includes the Samsung Galaxy Note10, Note10+, Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro, Xiaomi Mi A3, and Motorola One Action. However, more smartphones are scheduled to launch this week as well.

Oppo is planning to launch the Oppo Reno2 series in India and Xiaomi is also set to unveil the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro. Apart from this, we can also expect a new Z-series smartphone from Vivo in the coming days.

Oppo Reno2 series India launch

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is set to launch its new Reno2 series smartphones with quad-cameras and 20x zoom capabilities in India on August 28, 2019. While the company has not revealed any details about the upcoming devices, a MySmartPrice report suggests that the names of the device will be– Oppo Reno 2, Oppo Reno 2Z, and Oppo Reno 2F.

Oppo Reno 2: As per the report, Oppo Reno 2 will be priced around Rs 35,000 and it will feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with 93.1 per cent screen-to-body ratio and Gorilla Glass 6 protection, an under-display fingerprint reader, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The quad-rear camera setup on the Reno 2 will carry a 48MP Sony IMX586 camera sensor clubbed with an 8MP ultra wide-angle lens, a 13MP camera with 5x hybrid zoom, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is reportedly a 16MP selfie shooter placed in a sharkfin pop-up module. The battery on the Oppo Reno 2 will be 4,000mAh with VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

Oppo Reno 2Z: The Reno 2Z is reported to cost around Rs 25,000 and feature a MediaTek Helio P90 processor, and 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP quad-rear camera. Rest of the specifications of Oppo Reno 2Z are expected to be similar to the Reno 2.

Oppo Reno 2F: The Reno 2F is supposed to be the cheapest device in the series with a price around Rs 20,000. The phone is reported to carry a quad-camera setup with a 48MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1 sensor as the primary lens. Rest of the specifications of the device are not known.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro launch in China

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its new Redmi Note 8 series in China on August 29, 2019. It has revealed some details about the two devices on Weibo.

Redmi Note 8: The Redmi Note 8 smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 processor and it will carry a quad-camera setup on the back aligned in a single vertical line. The primary camera on the module is an unknown 48MP lens.

Other lenses will include a wide-angle lens camera, a macro lens camera, and a fourth sensor for depth sensing. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on the phone as well.

Redmi Note 8 Pro: The Redmi Note 8 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek’s new game-centric chipset Helio G90T. The Pro variant also sports a quad-camera setup but the primary sensor on the back is a 64MP lens. The back of Redmi Note 8 Pro is pretty much like the Redmi K20 series and the fingerprint sensor is mounted at the back as well.

Vivo Z1X India launch

According to a report by Smartprix, Vivo is planning to launch Vivo Z1X, its second Z-series smartphone, in India, which is expected to launch in the first week of September. The phone, reportedly, will have a 48MP Samsung GM sensor at the back as the primary lens, clubbed with an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera on the phone will likely be same as the Vivo Z1 Pro– a 32MP selfie shooter.