Xiaomi No. 1 Mi Fan Sale now live: Discounts on Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro and more

Xiaomi to mark the end of the year has kicked off its No. 1 Mi Fan Sale, which will go on till December 25. During the sale, the company will be offering customers discounts on a wide range of smartphones, wearables and smart home accessories. The sale is currently live at Mi.com, Mi Home stores, Flipkart, Amazon and authorised retail outlets across the country.

The company will also be conducting flash sales for its accessories, smartphones and other products, offering them with even deeper discounts. Xiaomi will be holding its flash sales at 10am, 4pm and 6pm every day till December 23. Apart from the discounts and the flash sales, the company will also be offering customers banking discounts, cashback offers and no-cost EMI offers.

During the sale, the company will be offering its Redmi K20 Pro smartphone at Rs 24,999 for the base variant, with an additional bump up exchange discount worth Rs 2,000. The Redmi Note 7 Pro will be made available at starting at an all-time low price of Rs 9,999, along with an additional exchange discount of Rs 1,000, but keep in mind the additional exchange offer is only valid for customers purchasing the 6GB RAM variants of the device.

The Redmi K20 will be made available at Rs 19,999 for the 64GB variant and Rs 22,999 for the 128GB variant, along with an additional exchange discount of Rs 2,000. Poco F1 will be available at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM variant and at Rs 18,999 for the 8GB RAM variant. Mi A3 is also discounted at Rs 12,499 for the 4GB RAM variant and at Rs 15,499 for the 6GB RAM variant, it also has an additional exchange discount of Rs 1,000.

Redmi Note 7S during the sale will start at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM variant and will be priced at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM variant. Redmi Y3’s 3GB RAM variant will be sold at Rs 7,999 and the 4GB RAM at Rs 9,999. Coming to the entry level devices, the Redmi 7 is being offered at Rs 6,999 for the base variant, Redmi 7A is starting at Rs 4,999 and the Redmi Go base variant is being offered at Rs 4,299.

Additionally, Xiaomi is also offering discounts on its Mi Smart Bulb, Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic, Mi Band 3 and more, during the sale. The Mi LED Smart Bulb will be made available at Rs 1,299, the Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 at Rs 799, Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic at Rs 1,499, Mi Home Security Camera Basic 1080P at Rs 1,799, Mi AirPOP PM2.5 Anti-Pollution Mask at Rs 249, Mi Focus Cube at Rs 199, Mi Truck Builder/Mi Dune Buggy Builder at Rs 1,499, Mi Rollerball Pen at Rs 179, Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2 at Rs 1,599, Mi Earphones at Rs 599, Mi Band 3 at Rs 1,599, Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones at Rs 1,499, Mi Super Bass Wireless Headphones at Rs 1,599, Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 at Rs 2,499.

