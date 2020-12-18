Xiaomi’s Mi Fan Sale: Discounts on Redmi Note 9 Pro, Mi Notebook 14 and more

Xiaomi Mi Fan Sale: Up to Rs 4,000 discount on several devices, including Redmi Note 9 Pro, and more

Xiaomi is hosting a No.1 Mi Fan Sale on its platform. The company is offering up to Rs 4,000 discount on several products, including air purifier, smartwatch, backpack, smartphones and more. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is selling for Rs 12,999, which is the price for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. It was previously available for Rs 13,999, which means you are getting Rs 1,000 discount on this device. There is no bank card or exchange offer on this.

The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition has received a discount of Rs 4,000 during Xiaomi’s No.1 Mi Fan Sale. Customers can get this laptop for Rs 50,999. It was originally launched with a starting price of Rs 54,999, which is the price for the Intel Core i5 model.

The company is offering its Mi Watch Revolve for Rs 9,999. It was previously available for Rs 10,999. The fitness watch comes with 10 sports modes, stress management, heart rate variability monitoring, HR monitoring, VO2 Max, body energy monitoring, GPS support, a 1.39-inch AMOLED display and up to weeks battery life.

Xiaomi is offering Rs 500 discount on its 10,000mAh Mi Wireless Power Bank. It is currently available for Rs 1,999. The device supports up to 10W fast wireless charging. The Qi-certified power bank also supports two-way fast charging. comes, a USB Type-C input. The Mi Smart Water Purifier can be purchased for Rs 10,999. It was originally launched for Rs 11,999.

During Xiaomi No.1 Mi Fan Sale, Xiaomi is selling Air Purifier 2C for Rs 5,999, down from Rs 6,499. The air purifier uses a “true HEPA” filter and offers a real-time air quality indicator. It even comes with dual filtration tech. The brand says that the product can highlight air quality in three different stages, which are clear air, moderate pollution level, and severe pollution level.

The Mi Business Casual Backpack is also on sale and it is available at a discounted price of Rs 899, down from Rs 999. Xiaomi claims that this backpack ships with IPX4 waterproof coating and features extra padded shoulder straps, padded mesh back and cushioned laptop support for comfort. The Redmi 9 Prime is priced under Rs 10,000 bracket and interested buyers can get the device for Rs 9,999. It features a 5,020mAh battery, MediaTek Helio G80 processor, 6.53-inch FHD+ display and more.

