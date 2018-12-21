Xiaomi ‘No 1 Mi Fan Sale’ last date: Top discounts on Redmi 6A, Redmi Y2, Mi LED Smart TV 4A 43, and more

Xiaomi’s No 1 Mi Fan Sale ends today, but you can still find some tempting deals on smartphones, smart TVs and accessories. Some of the best deals in this sale include: Redmi Y2 – Rs 8,999 (down from Rs 10,499), Redmi 6A – Rs 5,999 (down from Rs 6,999), Mi LED Smart TV 4C Pro 32 – Rs 14,999 (down from Rs 16,999), Mi Body Composition scale – Rs 1799 (down from Rs 2,999), etc. The sale runs through the end of the day.

Xiaomi No 1 Mi Fan Sale: Redmi Y2

Redmi Y2, which is pitched as a selfie-centric smartphone, can be purchased for Rs 8,999 (down from Rs 10,499). This is for the model with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Meanwhile, the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will cost Rs 10,999, which is a Rs 1,000 discount compared to the original price of Rs 11,999.

Xiaomi No 1 Mi Fan Sale: Redmi 6A and Redmi 6

During the sale, Redmi 6A can be yours for as low as Rs 5,999. This is the model with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. The smartphone has been received well, thanks to its stable performance and good looks. Redmi 6 can also be purchased at a discount. The budget Android phone is priced at Rs 8,499, down from Rs 8,999.

Xiaomi No 1 Mi Fan Sale: Mi A2

The Android One-branded Mi A12 will cost Rs 14,999, down from Rs 17,499. Keep in mind that this model comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Xiaomi is also selling the Mi A2 in another variant and that will cost Rs 16,999. The top-end variant comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Xiaomi No 1 Mi Fan Sale: Mi LED Smart TV 4C Pro 32 and Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro 49

Xiaomi is selling its acclaimed Mi TVs at discounted prices during this sale. The Mi LED Smart TV 4C 32 will cost Rs 14,999, down from Rs 16,999. And that’s not all. The Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro 49 will cost Rs 30,999, down from Rs 32,999.