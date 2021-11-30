MIUI tips and tricks: 9 ways to get more out of your Xiaomi smartphone

MIUI is one of the popular custom Android skins and while it isn’t for everyone, its feature-packed demeanor usually has some perks that all of us want on our Android phones. A lot of MIUI’s features are also targeted at better performance and saving your battery life for when you need it most.

Here’s a quick look at some of the deeper settings you should know about in MIUI that will help you maximise the performance and battery life on your phone when you want to push it to its limits. Note that these settings will apply to all India variant phones from Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco.

Always-On display

Always-On display is a useful feature to have on supported AMOLED-screen bearing phones. However, the feature is known to hit your battery life significantly irrespective of what phone you have and how big your battery capacity is.

Hence, you can leave it on when you’re near a charging source, or will be when the time to give your phone a top off. However, if you find yourself in a situation where your phone doesn’t last as long as you want it to, one of the first settings you should turn off is Always-On Display. It makes the screen’s pixels stay off when you lock the device and saves you a lot of juice.

Memory Extension

Memory extension or virtual RAM is a feature you’re more likely to find on newer Xiaomi/Redmi/Poco phones. The setting is tucked away under Settings/ Additional Settings/ Memory Extension on supported phones.

You can turn it off to enable 3GB of virtual RAM to see a little more performance when you have a ton of apps open simultaneously and a lot of free storage to spare.

Refresh rate

A feature that is common in most Android phones today is the ability to change your refresh rate. For phones that offer 90Hz, 120Hz, or higher refresh rates, users can simply go to the Display section under Settings to manually tune their refresh rates.

You can tone it down if you want better battery life and take it all the way up when you want a smooth experience and battery life is not a concern.

Game Turbo (for gamers)

Game Turbo is a whole section dedicated to gamers for better performance and a better overall gaming experience. There are settings here like performance mode and memory exceptions that help you channel your phone’s resources to particular areas when you want to maximise gaming performance.

Conversely, you can also toggle some of these features off when you want to game but still save battery life or get important notifications. The settings can be found under Settings/ Additional Settings/ Game Turbo.

Haptic Feedback & Additional sounds

I personally love to keep the haptic feedback and additional sounds on, on all my phones. The vibrating feedback and simple tones you hear when locking the screen, dialing a number, etc complete the experience.

However, these features may not be as important (or may even be completely irrelevant) to some people. These users are better off turning both haptic feedback and additional sounds off which will also save them some battery life. Both options can be found under Settings/ Sound and Vibration.

Turn off mobile data

A handy setting to leave on when you’re low on battery life and may not reach a charger soon, but can’t afford to completely cut off connectivity, turning off your mobile data automatically when off lets you save a lot of battery when you’re on the move.

The setting can be found by going to the Battery and Performance section and clicking on the Gear icon on the top right.

Clear cache when the device is locked

Similar to the above setting, clearing your cache when the phone is locked is a good way to keep your cache memory-free and lower-end phones running fast.

However, avoid ticking this option if you keep opening the same two-to-four apps again, where the setting may actually slow you down since your phone will load temporary cache data repeatedly.

Don’t wake screens for notifications when Battery Saver is on

This setting is not for everyone, but if you’re caught in a pinch with no charger and just want your phone to stay on for longer, while being connected to data, this is what you need.

Battery drain notification

Don’t you hate it when an app drains the life out of your phone due to a background task that wasn’t necessary? The MIUI battery drain notification is your best friend to avoid such situations.

Keep it turned on and the phone will alert you when an app is eating up more battery than it should.