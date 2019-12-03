Xiaomi Mi Super Sale now live: Offers on Redmi K20 series, Redmi Note 7 Pro and more

Xiaomi is once again hosting another edition of its Mi Super Sale from December 3 to December 5. During the sale, the company will be offering discounts on a number of smartphones and accessories. It is offering customers no-cost EMI schemes on its Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi K20 series, Poco F1 and Mi A3 smartphones. Apart from this, the company is also offering ICICI Bank credit card holders an instant discount of 5 per cent on EMI transactions.

During the sale, the company is offering the Redmi Note 7 Pro with a discount of Rs 5,000. The 4GB RAM variant is being offered at Rs 10,999, the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant is being offered at Rs 11,999 and the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant is being offered at Rs 12,999.

The Redmi K20 is getting a discount of up to Rs 3,000, with the 6GB RAM variant priced at Rs 25,999 and the 8GB RAM variant priced at Rs 28,999. The Redmi K20 is also getting a discount of up to Rs 3,000, with the 64GB storage variant being made available at Rs 19,999 and the 128GB storage variant being made available at Rs 22,999.

Budget deals include: Redmi 8A at a discount of up to Rs 2,000 and starting at Rs 6,499, Redmi 7A discounted up to Rs 1,500 and is being made available starting at Rs 5,299. Whereas, the Redmi Go being made available with a discount of up to Rs 1,500 starting at Rs 4,499.

Poco F1 gets a discount of up to Rs 12,000. The 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant is currently selling at Rs 14,999 and the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant is selling at Rs 18,999. The surprising case is that the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant is currently selling at Rs 17,999. Redmi Y3 is being offered with a discount of up to Rs 4,000, with the 3GB RAM variant priced at Rs 7,999 and the 4GB RAM variant priced at Rs 9,999.

The company is offering a discount of up to Rs 3,000 on the Redmi 7 starting at Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM variant, the 3GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 7,999. The Redmi Note 7S is available at a discount of up to Rs 4,000. It is available at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM variant and Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM variant.

Lastly, the deals on accessories include the Mi Band 3 at Rs 1,599 with a discount of Rs 600 and the Xiaomi Mi LED Wi-Fi Smart Bulb (E27) at Rs 999 with a discount of Rs 500.