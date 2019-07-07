Xiaomi Mi Super Sale: Deals, offers on Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Y3, Poco F1 and more

Xiaomi is offering deals, discounts, and offers on a range of its smartphone on Mi.com as part of Mi Super Sale event. The discount period has started from July 5 and it will be active till July 9, 2019.

During the sale period, smartphones like Poco F1, Redmi Y3, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi 6A, and Mi A2 are on sale including other devices like Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6 Pro. Besides the discount, the Xiaomi devices are also available with exchange offers and no-cost EMI options as well.

Redmi 6A

During the Mi Super Sale event, the Redim 6A is available at a discounted amount of Rs 5,999 for the 2GB+16GB storage model. The 2GB+32GB model is available for Rs 6,199. The price is the same for the all the colour models including the Gold and Rose Gold options. Apart from the discount, users can also avail no-cost EMI and Rs 2,200 instant cashback + 100GB additional data with Jio.

Exchange offers on Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Y3

The recently launched Redmi Note 7S can be bought at a lower price with the exchange offer. Xiaomi is offering an exchange discount of Rs 1,000 and the purchase of the device. Redmi Y3 is also available with an exchange discount of Rs 1,000.

Redmi 6

Redmi 6 is available for Rs 6,999 for the base variant of 3GB+32GB, whereas the 3GB+64GB model is available for Rs 7,499. The prices do not differ for Gold or Rose Gold colour options. The phone was launched for Rs 8,999 for 3GB+32GB model and Rs 10,499 for 3GB+64GB model and it received a price cut to cost Rs 7,999 and Rs 8,999 respectively.

Poco F1

Poco F1 is available at the new price of Rs 17,999 for the base 6GB+64GB model after it received a price cut. However, users can avail an additional discount of Rs 3,000 as exchange value. Xiaomi is also offering no-cost EMI option on the purchase of the device along with Rs 2,400 instant Jio cashback and up to 6TB Jio 4G data.

Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2 has received a number of price cut and the phone is available at Rs 10,999 for 4GB+64GB model during the Mi Super Sale event. Users can also club the additional Rs 2,000 discount on the purchase via the exchange offer. Xiaomi is also offering no-cost EMI and Rs 2,200 instant cashback Jio vouchers along with up to 4.5 TB Jio 4G data on the Mi A2.

During the Mi Super Sale, users can avail discounts and offer on Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro, and Redmi Y2.