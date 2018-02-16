Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S: Facts and credible rumours so far

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 is around the corner. And as the world’s largest exhibition for the mobile industry is set to unfold in Barcelona, Spain towards the end of this month, a long-rumoured handset from Xiaomi – supposedly called Mi Mix 2S – is making the headlines.

We have been hearing about this since November last year. But suddenly, since the last couple of weeks, the gossip mongers have been excessively vocal about it. While there are far too many rumours to bother about, here are 3 things that have a certain degree of credibility.

A blatant Apple iPhone X rip-off?

Earlier in November, a few images popped up on a Chinese microblogging website Weibo, showing a mysterious phone, allegedly Mi Mix 2S, having a striking resemblance to the Apple iPhone X. The UI looked similar to the one found on Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 that’s already available in the market. But the design is a tad different with a notch on the front that eats into the display, and totally resembles the Apple iPhone X. So can one say for sure that this is indeed the Mi Mix 2S? Possible but won’t put my money on it.

Myth or reality?

While there’s a debate going around on the internet whether such a handset exists or not, folks at XDA recently obtained Mi Mix 2S’ firmware files from a Twitter handle @FunkyHuawei. XDA, post digging deeper, has managed to confirm the authenticity of those files and reported that they belong to the unreleased Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S. XDA has further reported that the Mi Mix 2S is code-named ‘Polaris’ and powering the handset will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and a 3400mAh battery. It is expected to run Android Oreo out of the box. Certainly a lot more credible this.

It may not launch at the MWC 2018

Earlier, it was being speculated that Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S could be launched at MWC 2018. But in the recent development, indianexpress.com, post their interaction with Xiaomi India spokesperson, has reported that there won’t be any new smartphone launches from the company at the MWC 2018. However, Xiaomi India spokesperson also told indianexpress.com that they will have a booth at the venue. Now that’s a fact!

Of course, there are lot more speculations about the specifications and features that the phone may have. BUT – most of those don’t seem credible enough at the moment nor are they backed by any shred of fact.