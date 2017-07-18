Xiaomi Mi Max 2, Nubia N2 and more smartphones with 5000mAh battery

Xiaomi, the popular Chinese OEM today launched its phablet Xiaomi Mi Max 2 in India for a price of Rs. 16,999. The highlight of the smartphone is its large 5,300mAh battery which is rated to deliver up to 57 hours of talk time. Xiaomi has brought a black variant of the ‘big’ Mi Max 2 exclusively for the Indian consumers. The phone’s first sale will be live on Thursday, July 20 on Mi.com and Mi Home offline store. The handset will be available for purchase on the next day July 21 as well via the same channel. Xiaomi will constitute this special sale as a part of the company’s 3rd Mi Anniversary Sale.

The Mi Max 2 will be made available via both online and offline platforms next week on July 27. Apart from Xiaomi’s own web store, buyers can check for the phone on Flipkart and Amazon India. For those who prefer pre-testing a device before purchase they can check the following retail outlets- Poorvika, Sangeetha, BigC, Lot Mobiles, Ezone, Hotspot, Vijay Sales and Mi Preferred Partners across India.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Xiaomi Mi Max 2

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 features a phablet size 6.44-inch full HD resolution display. It is powered by a 14nm Snapdragon 625 processor and carries 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. It runs MIUI 8 based Android 7.1.1 Nougat. All of these are accompanied by a huge 5,300mAh battery. We have done a hands-on impression of the device where a brief detail about the phone has been put upon for the reader.

While Xiaomi is widely known for bringing devices housed with big batteries, there are smartphones from other OEMs that offers great battery backup. We have covered some of the best smartphones pegged with a massive 5000mAh battery that might grapple your attention.

Nubia N2

The Nubia N2 which launched in India a couple of weeks of ago comes for a price of Rs. 15,999. The phone carries a big 5000mAh battery and features a 5.5-inch AMOLED display with 720p HD resolution. It is powered by a MediaTek MT6750 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Nubia N2 Nubia N2

Moto E4 Plus

The Moto E4 Plus might be a tough competitor to Mi Max 2 if you consider the price, battery and the software of this device. The smartphone is priced in India at Rs. 9,999 and comes with a 5000mAh battery. It sports a 5.5-inch 720p HD display and runs stock Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. The Moto justifies its much lower price point by employing a MediaTek MT6737M SoC instead of a Snapdragon processor.

Moto E4 Plus Moto E4 Plus

Asus Zenfone 3s Max | Review

The Asus Zenfone 3s Max too comes with a 5,000mAh battery and it takes around 4 hours to fully charge the device. It can easily last you for two days on a single full charge. The phone was launched in February this for a price of Rs. 14,999. However, the handset is now available in Flipkart at a discounted price of Rs. 12,868 (Black variant). The Zenfone 3s Max features a 5.2-inch HD IPS display and boasts a metal unibody design with 2.5D contoured glass. It carries 3GB of RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage (expandable up to 2TB) and runs Android 7.0 Nougat with ZenUI 3.0 skin layered on top of it.

Asus Zenfone 3s Max Asus Zenfone 3s Max

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro

For those who prefer a promising brand and doesn’t feel reluctant to pay little more price to get premium service, they can opt for Samsung’s Galaxy A9 Pro which comes with a 6-inch display is powered by a Snapdragon 652 SoC, 4GB of RAM. All of this is backed by a huge 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro

Samsung Galaxy A9 ProAs smartphone software becomes more and more judicious of how it uses battery, smartphone makers are delicately treading the territory of large battery capacities. Unfortunately, we are yet to see a flagship with a 5000mAh battery, but if one did exist, it would not be ultra thin. None of the phones listed above would qualify as both slim and pocketable, all because they have large slabs of lithium to house. If you are okay trading off a little bit of the performance of a lot of the battery, our recommendations listed above should make you very happy indeed.