Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival 2019 sale: Discounts on Poco F1, Redmi Note 6 Pro and more

Xiaomi has announced that it will be hosting its Mi Fan Festival 2019 sale in India starting April 4, which will go on till April 6. During the three day sale, the company will be offering customers discounts on Poco F1, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Mi LED TV 4 Pro, Mi Band HRX edition and more.

Advertising

The company will also be holding its Re 1 flash sales and Mystery Box sale during all the three days this sale goes on. The sale will be held on the company’s official web store, online partner platforms partners, Mi Home, Mi Store and partner offline stores.

During the sale, Poco F1 will be offered at a starting price of Rs 20,999, down Rs 2,000 from its usual price of Rs 22,999. Redmi Note 5 Pro will be offered at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant and Rs 11,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage version. Whereas, the redmi Note 6 Pro will be offered with a discount of Rs 3,000 starting at Rs 10,999.

The recently launched Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Go will also be made available during Xiaomi’s Mi Fan Festival 2019. Redmi 6 has got a price drop of Rs 2,000 and will start at Rs 6,999. The Redmi Y2 3GB RAM variant will be available at Rs 7,999, whereas, the 4GB RAM variant will be available at Rs 9,999. Redmi 6 Pro has got a price drop of Rs 3,500 and will start at Rs 7,999.

Advertising

Also Read: Xiaomi to soon launch its smart cooking range of products in India

Xiaomi has also listed its Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 at Rs 699, Mi earphones at Rs 599, Mi body composition scale at Rs 1,499, Mi Air Purifier 2S at Rs 8,499, Mi Pocket Speaker 2 at Rs 1,299, Mi Bluetooth Speaker 2 at Rs 1,599 and Mi Band HRX Edition at Rs 999.

Other than smartphones, Xiaomi will be offering its Mi LED TV 4 PRO (55) at a discounted price of at Rs 45,999. Xiaomi has partnered with HDFC Bank and will be offering its customers five per cent instant discount of up to Rs 500 on purchasing products with an HDFC Bank credit/debit card..MobiKwik users will get 15 per cent instant MobiKwik SuperCash up to Rs. 2,000 and Mi Pay customers will stand a chance to win a Redmi Note 7 every day during the sale time period.