Xiaomi Mi Days sale, Mi Super Sale now live: Here are the smartphones deals you can grab

Xiaomi is currently running its Mi Days sale on Amazon and Flipkart along with its Mi Super Sale on Mi.com. Both the sales will run till July 9. During these sales, the company is offering consumers a number of deals, discounts and offers in Xiaomi products.

List of smartphones being discounted during the sale includes the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6A, Redmi Y3, Mi A2, Poco F1 and more. All of the e-tailers are also providing users with a number of No-cost EMI schemes and banking offers.

During the sales, the company is offering the Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM/64GB storage and 6GB RAM/128GB storage variants via an open sale on Flipkart and Mi.com. The 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant will not be made available in the open sale and has its next flash sale scheduled for July 12.

The recently launched Redmi Note 7S will be offered with an additional exchange discount of Rs 1,000 via Mi.com and Flipkart. Redmi Y3 will also be offered with an additional exchange discount of Rs 1,000 on Amazon and Mi.com.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant will be available at Rs 11,999, down Rs 2,000 from its original price of Rs 13,999. It will be available on Flipkart, Amazon and Mi.com. Whereas, the Redmi 6A 2GB RAM/32GB storage variant will be offered with a discount of Rs 300 at Rs 6,199 on Amazon and Mi.com.

Poco F1 will get an additional discount of Rs 3,000 on exchange on Flipkart and Mi.com. Whereas, the Mi A2 will get an additional exchange discount of Rs 2,000 on Amazon and Mi.com. Lastly, the company is also offering discounted Mi Protect plans for Redmi 6, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Y2 and the Redmi Note 5 Pro on all of the platforms.