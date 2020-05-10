Mi Box 4K vs Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Which one is right for you?

Comparing Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and the Amazon Fire TV Stick. (Image: Xiaomi) Comparing Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and the Amazon Fire TV Stick. (Image: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi entered the India smart television space not so long ago. Within a few months of launching its first Mi TV Xiaomi became the No 1 smart TV brand in the country. It still is. With the newly launched Mi Box 4K, Xiaomi now wants to deliver the smart TV experience to consumers with non-smart TV. Alongside the Mi 10 flagship smartphone, Xiaomi launched Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 in India last week.

The Mi Box 4K grabbed a lot of attention. In fact, much more than Mi 10 and the company’s first true wireless earphones. The streaming device is priced at Rs 3,499 and will compete with Amazon’s Fire TV Stick. The Mi Box 4K went on sale for the first time today in green and orange zones across the country.

The Mi Box 4K can be connected to any television via the HDMI port to access streaming apps and services at up to 4K resolution. As said, it is a direct competitor to the Amazon’s Fire TV Stick. The two streaming devices have similar capabilities with some differences here and there. Here’s a detailed comparison of the two streaming devices — one from Xiaomi and one from Amazon — on the basis of their pricing and features. Take a look.

Mi Box 4K vs Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Price in India

Xiaomi’s Mi Box 4K is much more affordable compared to the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. While the latter is priced at Rs 5,999, Mi Box is priced at Rs 3,499. Xiaomi’s offering is even more affordable than the regular Fire TV Stick, which is priced at Rs 4,999 and capable of streaming in Full HD resolution only.

Mi Box 4K vs Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: What’s different

The Xiaomi Mi Box 4K is powered by an Amlogic quad-core processor paired with 2GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. On the other hand, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is powered by a quad-core 1.7GHz processor paired with 8GB internal storage for apps.

The Mi Box 4K runs on Android TV 9 Pie and has the Google Play Store for Android TV which enables access to over 5,000 apps and games on the platform. The Fire TV Stick runs Fire TV OS — a forked version of Android. It has access to apps and services on the dedicated app store for Fire TV, including the key streaming platforms.

Did you know about these features offered by Amazon Fire TV Stick. (Image: Amazon) Did you know about these features offered by Amazon Fire TV Stick. (Image: Amazon)

Comparatively, Mi Box 4K offers more apps but Fire TV OS offers access to Apple TV app, which is absent on Android TV. Mi Box 4K has access to more apps and services.

The Mi Box 4K comes with a USB port to play media files stored locally and a 3.5mm audio jack to connect external speakers. The Fire TV Stick, on the other hand, doesn’t offer these features. However, since it is a dongle, it connects directly to the HDMI port and draws power from the TV itself, unlike the box-shaped Mi Box 4K, which needs to be placed on a table-top.

Also read | 5 lesser known features of Amazon Fire TV Stick you should know

The Android-TV powered Mi Box 4K has a built-in Chromecast Ultra that allows you to cast content from your smartphone and tablet to the TV. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K supports Miracast for screencasting. The Mi Box 4K supports HDR content up to HDR10 but the Fire TV Stick 4K offers Dolby Vision, which puts the Amazon device at an advantage.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechnology) and stay updated with the latest tech news

The Mi Box 4K supports Google Assistant for voice commands. The remote has a dedicated button as well as a microphone to invoke the Assistant. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K supports Alexa for voice commands.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd