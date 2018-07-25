Xiaomi Mi A2 Android One launched: Huawei P20 Lite to Nokia 6.1, top alternatives to consider

Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite are now official. Huawei P20 Pro to Nokia 6.1, Redmi Note 5 Pro and Samsung Galaxy J8, top alternatives to Mi A2. Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite are now official. Huawei P20 Pro to Nokia 6.1, Redmi Note 5 Pro and Samsung Galaxy J8, top alternatives to Mi A2.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Android One will make its official debut in India on August 8. This was confirmed by Manu Kumar Jain, the company’s Vice President and Managing Director for Xiaomi India in a tweet. To recall, Mi A2 was launched alongside the Mi A2 Lite in Madrid, Spain on July 24. Both the phones come with Android One branding and run the stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo. Xiaomi Mi A2 is the successor to last year’s Mi A1, which was launched in China as Mi 5X. Mi A2 is called Mi 6X in the country.

Xiaomi Mi A2 is the company’s second Android One smartphone. In India, the base storage model of Mi A2 will likely be priced at around Rs 20,000 when it launches on August 8. The mid-segment smartphone will go up against the likes of Huawei P20 Lite, Nokia 6.1, Redmi Note 5 Pro and Samsung Galaxy J8. Mi A2 Lite will not make its way to the Indian market, as per the list shared by Xiaomi at its launch event. Let us take a look at the top competitors to Xiaomi Mi A2 in India:

Xiaomi Mi A2: Expected price in India, specifications, features

Xiaomi Mi A2 India launch is set for August 8. The 4GB RAM+32GB storage model of Mi A2 is priced at Euros 249, which is around Rs 20,000 on conversion. The 4GB RAM+64GB storage option will cost Euros 279 in the European market, which is nearly Rs 22,000. Mi A2 6GB RAM+128GB storage model is the most expensive and it will cost Euros 349 or around Rs 28,000. Xiaomi Mi A2 India price is expected to be similar or even slightly lower, but we will have to wait for an official confirmation to know more.

Xiaomi Mi A2 ships with a FullView display, dual rear cameras, and more. The phone gets a 5.99-inch FHD+ screen with 2.5D curved glass design and 18:9 aspect ratio. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Mi A2 sports a metal unibody design. It comes with 12MP+20MP dual rear cameras with both sensors having f/1.75 aperture. Similar to Redmi Note 5 Pro, the Mi A2 has a 20MP selfie shooter that includes AI features, including an AI Portrait mode.

Xiaomi Mi A2 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, clocked at 2.2GHz. The battery is a 3.010mAh one. The Android One phone ships with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and does not include the company’s MIUI OS. Mi A2 will be among the first to get Android P updates, according to the company’s announcement at the event.

Huawei P20 Lite: Price in India, specifications, and features

Huawei P20 Lite has an impressive design, dual rear cameras as well as a FullView display with a notch on top. The phone is also available in Twilight colour option and India price is Rs 19,999. The highlight of the P20 Lite is the dual-rear camera setup, and the phone comes with a 16MP primary lens and a 2MP secondary lens. It also supports the ‘Bokeh’ feature. The front camera is 24MP with f/2.0 aperture and 3D portrait lighting effect.

Huawei P20 Lite is a stripped down version of Huawei’s flagship P20 Pro. The phone gets a slightly smaller 5.84-inch full HD+ FullView display with 19:9 aspect ratio. Like newer phones these days, the P20 Lite sports a notch on top of the screen. Huawei P20 Pro runs the company’s EMUI 8.0 OS, which is based on Android Oreo. The handset is powered by Huawei’s Kirin 659 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Nokia 6.1: Price in India, specifications, and features

Nokia 6.1 or Nokia 6 (2018) is priced in India at Rs 16,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model. The 4GB RAM+64GB internal space model is available for Rs 18,999. The phone has a unique design thanks to copper trimmings in contrasting colour that runs along the frame, dual camera setup, and fingerprint sensor. The build quality is solid and the phone feels premium to hold, as we observed in our review.

However, note that Nokia 6.1 does not come with an 18:9 aspect ratio display. Rather, the phone has the standard 16:9 aspect ratio with prominent bezels on the sides. Another stand out feature is its 3,000mAh battery that easily lasts for a day with moderate to heavy usage. Nokia 6.1 has been upgraded to Android 8.1 Oreo, which puts it at par with rivals. Just like on Mi A2, Nokia 6.1 users can also experience a stock version of Android.

Nokia 6 (2018) features a 5.5-inches IPS LCD with 1920 x 1080 pixels. Under the hood, it packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor. The internal space is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. The 16MP back camera is also impressive for its price and the colour reproduction is mostly accurate. Read our review of Nokia 6 (2018) here.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro: Price in India, specifications, and features

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro gets a similar 5.99-inch FHD+ display as seen on Mi A2. The display quality is among the good features on this budget phone. Another big plus is Redmi Note 5 Pro’s dual camera that is capable of clicking good pictures in places with ample lighting. The shots look detailed and crisp, though the Portrait mode needs some work. The phone has 12MP+5MP dual rear cameras. The 20MP selfie camera with LED flash is also impressive for its price.

The performance in Redmi Note 5 Pro is not an issue thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor. The 4,000 mAh battery easily lasts more than a day with moderate to heavy usage. The phone is still on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, which might be an issue for some users. Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India starts at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM option, while the 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 16,999. The internal space is 64GB on both the models, expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. Read our review of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro here.

Samsung Galaxy J8: Price in India, specifications, and features

Samsung Galaxy J8 sports a polycarbonate unibody design. It is available at a price of Rs 18,990. The phone has a big 6-inch HD+ super AMOLED Infinity display. Samsung Galaxy J8 has dual rear cameras with 16MP+5MP combination and f/1.7 and f/1.9 aperture on the two sensors. The camera supports features such as, Background Blur Shape, Live focus, Portrait Dolly, and Portrait Backdrop, which the company says are powered by Artificial Intelligence. The Galaxy J8 has a 16MP front camera with f/1.9 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy J8 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, compared to rivals. It features 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. The internal storage is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. Galaxy J8 has a 3500 mAh battery and runs Android 8.0 Oreo. The phone also ships with Samsung Mall and Chat-Over Video features.

