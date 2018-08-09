Xiaomi Mi A2 competitors in India: From Honor Play to Redmi Note 5 Pro

Xiaomi Mi A2 alternatives in India: From Honor Play, Huawei Nova 3i to Redmi Note 5 Pro Xiaomi Mi A2 alternatives in India: From Honor Play, Huawei Nova 3i to Redmi Note 5 Pro

Xiaomi unveiled its latest mid-range offering, Xiaomi Mi A2 in the Indian smartphone market yesterday. The all-new Mi A2 is the second smartphone from the Chinese brand’s shelf to be a part of Android One initiative. The successor to the Mi A1, Xiaomi Mi A2 has been launched for a price of Rs 16,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant in the country.

Xiaomi has overhauled the design on its new Mi A2 Android One smartphone. The noticeable upgrade on the Xiaomi smartphone is the alignment of the dual camera at the back panel and the front fascia. While Xiaomi Mi A1 had dual camera lens stacked horizontally, they have now been aligned vertically on the Mi A2. From the rear side, the Mi A2 looks nearly identical to the Redmi Note 5 Pro. At the front, the phone now flaunts minimal bezels on both sides of the tall display. While Mi A1 came with a 5.5-inch 16:9 display, its successor features a 5.99-inch IPS display with a slightly taller footprint of 3mm. Further, the capacitive buttons have been replaced with on-screen navigation buttons and the display on the Mi A2 now offers extra screen real estate courtesy of the 18:9 aspect ratio. The pixel resolution has increased as well to 2160 x 1080 and resulting in a pixel density of 403ppi.

Xiaomi has upgraded the internal hardware on its new Mi A2 handset. The metallic unibody designed Xiaomi Mi A2 features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor. The secondary camera lens has been bumped up from 12MP in Mi A1 to 20MP in the Mi A2. The new Mi A-series smartphone now bears a 12MP+20MP dual camera setup at the back with f/1.75 aperture for better clicks in low light. The megapixel count up front has been significantly increased from 5MP to 20MP. The front camera on the Mi A2 comes with AI portrait mode. It carries a decent 3,010mAh battery and supports Qualcomm’s QuickCharge 4.0. The phone runs a stock version of Android Oreo OS and promises regular software updates for two years.

When Xiaomi brought its first Android One handset, Mi A1 in India, it had scant competition in the segment. However, with the progression in the mid-range segment and OEMs now throwing quite similar pair of dice (strategy) like Xiaomi, the new Mi A2 has a bunch of rivals to contend with in the Indian market. In this article, we have compiled some of those rivals that Mi A2 will have to spar with. The phone is open for pre-order today. But before you invest your money in the Mi A2, here are some options you should consider.

Honor Play [4GB RAM/64GB storage]

Honor recently introduced its mid-range handset, Honor Play in the India market. The smartphone packs a bunch of goodies and tags a price that makes it worth considering. Talking about its highlights first, Honor Play features Huawei’s GPU Turbo technology, which is meant to boost the system performance while crunching heavy graphics intensive games. To accompany and enhance overall performance, Honor has incorporated Huawei’s flagship chipset, HiSilicon Kirin 970 that comes with AI capabilities and built-in NPU (neural processing unit) to render smooth output. Honor Play bears a tall 6.3-inch FHD+ (2340 x 1080 pixel resolution) 19.5:9 display offering extra screen real estate and making it more convenient to run games on a widescreen and consume content. In addition, the phone comes with “4D” haptic feedback and Histen 3D audio technology to provide different vibration while playing certain games like action in-game, gunfire and immersive audio experience.

Honor Play price in India: Rs 19,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage

Other aspects include- dual rear cameras consisting of a 16MP primary lens and a 2MP secondary lens. Up front, it has a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls. As for the software, Honor Play runs EMUI 8.2 based Android 8.1 Oreo. It packs a 3,750mAh battery and comes with USB Type C port for charging. Further, you get a 3.5 audio jack on the Honor Play which is lacking on the Mi A2, meaning instead of spending on a USB Type C audio adapter, you can simply insert your old earphones. Coming to the key factor, Honor Play’s price; if you can spend Rs 2000 extra than the Mi A2, you can get a phone packed with a more powerful Kirin 970 SoC, bigger display, immersive gaming experience, higher capacity battery and good quality photos, all for a price of Rs 19,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM/64GB storage.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Another contender in this list comes from Xiaomi’s own smartphone shelf, the affordable Redmi Note 5 Pro. This popular smartphone from Xiaomi’s budget portfolio carries similar ingredients to that of the Mi A2 except it does not include the Android One branding and runs on a slightly slower chipset. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 mobile platform which designed for mid-range smartphones. The chipset is efficient enough to handle heavy tasks and graphics intensive games. In terms of display, Redmi Note 5 Pro bears a similar screen size as the Mi A2 having a 5.99-inch full HD+ 18:9 display and a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. As for photography, it offers vertically stacked dual rear camera sensors comprising of a 12MP+5MP units with f/2.2 and f/2.0 aperture respectively. At the front, it gets a 20MP camera sensor too with f/2.2 aperture and LED flashlight. The native camera app offers real-time filters, Portrait mode, HDR mode, Panorama mode, Manual mode etc.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro: Rs 16,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage

Unlike the Mi A2 that comes with a 3,010mAh battery, the Redmi Note 5 Pro carries a big 4000mAh battery capacity that promises more than a day’s worth of usage. In addition, you get extra RAM as well for a similar price as the Mi A2. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 Pro higher variant 6GB RAM/64GB variant can be grabbed for a price of Rs 16,999.

Nokia 6.1

Nokia 6 2018 edition a.k.a. Nokia 6.1 packs a few intriguing features and flaunts two-tone finish aluminium body. The notable aspect of the smartphone is its Carl Zeiss branded 16MP lens (f/2.0 aperture) that offers some brilliant shots in good lighting condition. The HDR mode further enhances the images rendering good colour and details. Nokia 6.1 gets an 8MP wide-angle lens up front, that comes with Bothie mode for dual-sight shots.

Nokia 6.1 price in India: Rs 17,940 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage

As for the display, it sports a 5.5-inch 1080p screen with 16:9 aspect ratio. Underneath the hood sits Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. It comes with fast charging support and 360-degree OZO audio recording technology. Similar to the Mi A2, Nokia 6 (2018) offers the pure version of Android (Android One) with no bloatware. It has a battery backup of 3000mAh and comes with USB Type C port and headphone jack. Nokia 6.1 comes at a price of Rs 17,940 for the 4GB RAM/64GB model.

Huawei Nova 3i

Similar to the Honor Play, Huawei’s latest Nova 3i sports a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display. The phone carries similar dual camera setup at the rear as well, packing 16MP+2MP units. However, Huawei Nova 3i offers dual camera sensors at the front consisting of 24MP+2MP units that make it an ideal option for selfie enthusiasts. In addition, the Nova 3i is the first from Huawei’s smartphone shelf to come with new Kirin 710 processor. Fabricated on a 12nm process, the Kirin chipset comes with a ‘discrete’ digital signal processor for video processing and improved image signal processor.

Huawei Nova 3i price in India: Rs 20,990 for 4GB RAM and 128GB storage

Huawei Nova 3i runs Android 8.1 Oreo with the proprietary EMUI 8.2 skin layered on top. It bears a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports facial unlock as well. Huawei Nova 3i has a 3,340mAh battery capacity and comes with USB Type C port and 4G VoLTE support. The mid-range smartphone from the Chinese brand comes for a price of Rs 20,990 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage model. You do get a few extras here for Rs 4000 extra that you will need to pay over the Mi A2.

Moto X4

Lenovo-owned Motorola well-known for bringing mid-range smartphones with a decent package, its fourth-gen Moto device from X-series, the Moto X4 is a similar offering. Moto X4 features a 5.2-inch full HD (1920 x 1080 pixel resolution) display with 16:9 aspect ratio. The phone boasts of an elegant metal-glass design and comes in a compact form factor. Moto X4 runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 chipset clocked at 2.2GHz. It carries dual camera setup combining 12MP+8MP sensors. The primary lens has a f/2.0 aperture, 1.4-micron pixel, while the secondary camera lens comes with a f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field of view. At the front, it has a 16MP camera and LED flash support.

Moto X4 price in India: Rs 21,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage

On the software front, Moto X4 runs stock Android and offers intuitive and neat UI. The standard version of the Moto X4 received Android Oreo update last December that brought the core Android Oreo features and refreshed settings. Coated with Corning Gorilla Glass Moto X4 pegs a 3000mAh battery that promises a day’s worth of usage. Moto X4 sells at Rs 21,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage model. Although it tags a price higher than the Mi A2, you get IP68 water and dust resistance which is quite a rare aspect to find in the mid-range segment.

