Xiaomi Mi A1 vs Redmi Note 4 vs Moto G5S Plus vs Honor 7X: A quick comparison

Highlights The Mi A1 will now cost Rs 13,999

The new price will be applicable on devices bought through both Mi.com and Flipkart

Last week during a sale held on Flipkart, we saw the Xiaomi Mi A1 get a temporary price drop of Rs 2,000. Now, Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi India’s Managing Director, took to his Twitter to announce a permanent price drop of Rs 1,000 on the Mi A1. The Android One device will be available for Rs 13,999 on both Flipkart and Mi.com from now on. Additionally, Flipkart is offering bank offers and no-cost EMI options. On Flipkart, customers can purchase the smartphone via Axis Buzz credit cards to avail a further 5% discount. Additionally, there is also a no-cost EMI option from major bank credit cards.

As for the specifications, the Xiaomi Mi A1 sports a 5.5-inch full HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC. It features 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 128GB via microSD card (using Hybrid SIM slot). It runs Google’s Android 7.1.2 Nougat operating system with stock configuration and is backed by a 3,080mAh non-removable battery. As for the camera, it features a dual camera setup on the rear with two 12-megapixel camera sensors. On the front, it sports a 5-megapixel selfie camera with live beautification mode.

This would make life a bit tougher for its competitors like the Honor 7X, Moto G5S Plus and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4. Let’s see how the Mi A1 compares with the rest of its contemporaries.

The cheapest of these would be the Redmi Note 4 priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. Other than the savings of Rs 2,000, it also offers a better battery backup with its large 4000mAh battery. However, you will have to forego the stock Android experience in favour of MIUI, along with the dual camera setup. Despite being a good smartphone with specifications similar to the Mi A1, we wouldn’t recommend it wholeheartedly, as it is almost a year old and its replacement may be right around the corner.

The Honor 7X was launched recently at Rs 15,999 for similar RAM and storage version. However, you get a sharper and trendier 5.93″ full HD+ minimal-bezel display on it. The Honor 7X also flaunts a dual camera setup at the back and is capable of capturing some vivid shots in well-lit conditions. Again, you won’t get the stock Android UI here but the phone does look noticeably better than the A1. If you don’t wish to pay a Rs 2,000 premium for it, here’s a little trick. You can opt for its 4GB RAM/32 GB storage variant that sells for Rs 12,999 and compensates the missing onboard storage with a microSD card that will cost you a few hundred rupees, instead of paying the 3K premium that it’s 64GB variant demands.

Lastly, the Moto G5S Plus which also offers a near stock UI and specifications and feature set very similar to the Mi A1. The price of the Moto, however, is Rs 2,000 higher after today’s price drop by Xiaomi. The Moto G5S Plus does offer a few things better than the A1 (though not many) like a better display and design. It also feels a lot more sturdy.

So depending on your individual needs and tastes, you may opt for one of these mid-range devices that offer excellent value for money. Don’t think you would be disappointed with either of them.