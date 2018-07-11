Xiaomi Mi 4th anniversary sale deals: Rs 4 flash sale, top discounts on Mi Mix 2, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi TV 4A, etc

Xiaomi Mi 4th anniversary sale day 2 deals: Rs 4 flash sale, discounts on Mi Mix 2, Mi Band 2 and offers on Redmi Note 5 Pro etc. Xiaomi Mi 4th anniversary sale day 2 deals: Rs 4 flash sale, discounts on Mi Mix 2, Mi Band 2 and offers on Redmi Note 5 Pro etc.

Xiaomi Mi 4th anniversary sale is now live and will go on till July 12. During the two-days sale, the Chinese smartphone maker is offering several deals under its Rs 4 flash sale, blink and miss deals, 12PM blockbusters, Mi Anniversary Specials, and more. SBI credit card users can avail Rs 500 instant discount on a minimum transaction of Rs 7,500. People who buy using Paytm will get Rs 500 cashback on a minimum transaction of Rs 8,999. MobiKwik is offering flat 25% SuperCash too.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 gets Rs 2,000 off, while Mi Max 2 claims to be offering Rs 1,000 discount, but it’s selling for its usual price. Xiaomi Mi Band 2 gets Rs 200 off. In addition, the company will host its Rs 4 flash sale at 4 PM on July 11 and July 12, during which users will get a chance to get several of the company’s products at Rs 4. This includes Mi Body Composition Scale, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2, Mi Band 2, and more products. Let us take a look at the top deals on offer during the Mi 4th anniversary sale:

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 at Rs 2,000 discount

Mi Mix 2 was unveiled in India in October last year, and the phone ships with an edge-to-edge display as well as a ceramic body design. Mi Mix 2 was launched at a price of Rs 35,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. However, the phone has received two permanent price-cuts in India, with the last one bringing it’s price down to Rs 29,999. Mi Mix 2 can now be bought at Rs 27,999 thanks to at Rs 2,000 discount during Xiaomi’s sale. The phone is unique design-wise and performance is not an issue, as we noted in our review.

However, do keep in mind the phone is almost a year old, and there are newer options in the market that are worth considering. These include OnePlus 6, which comes with a glass body design, Snapdragon 845, and more as well as Honor 10 priced at Rs 32,999. OnePlus 6 price in India starts at Rs 34,999 for the base storage model. Despite that, the Mi Mix 2 for Rs 27,999 is a neat deal. Read our review of Mi Mix 2 here.

Xiaomi Mi Band 2 at Rs 200 discount

Xiaomi Mi Band 2 was launched in India in September of 2016. The fitness tracker sports an OLED display with a digital heart rate tracker. Available during Mi 4th anniversary sale at a price of Rs 1,599, the device gets a discount of Rs 200. Mi Band 2 is IP67 splash resistant. The screen displays functions like time, heart rate and steps taken. Users also get alerts for calls, app notifications, etc. Mi Band 2 is easily among the cheapest fitness trackers to offer heart rate tracking in the price range.

Xiaomi Rs 4 flash sale deals

Xiaomi users will have to log in with their Mi account to play for Rs 4 flash sale everyday at 4 PM during the two-day sale. Products that will be a part of this offer include, Redmi Y1, Mi LED Smart TV 4 (55 inches), Mi Body Composition Scale, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2, and the Mi Band 2. Xiaomi has not made official the number of units that will be up for grabs for each product. So pray harder and try your luck if interested.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 original price is Rs 9,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model. The selfie-centric phone comes with a 16MP front camera, and an 18:9 aspect ratio display. It is powered by the same Snapdragon 625 processor that we saw on the Redmi Note 5. Read our review of Redmi Y2 here. The Mi Body Composition Scale is a good option to consider as it is said to offer ten precise data points about the user’s body, including weight, fat percentage, body water percentage, BMI, etc. It has been designed with a sleek tempered glass and measures 14.75 mm at its thinnest point.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is a higher-end variant of Redmi Note 5 and it ships with the new Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor. The phone has a 20MP front shooter with LED flash for better low-light selfies. Redmi Note 5 Pro features an 18:9 aspect ratio display with a screen size of 5.99-inches. It gets dual rear cameras, a combination of 12MP+5MP sensors. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is priced at Rs 14,999 for 4GB RAM variant, while the 6GB RAM option is priced at Rs 16,999. The storage is the same 64GB for both the models. Read our review of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro here.

