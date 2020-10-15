Mi 10T Pro vs OnePlus 8T: Which flagship to get under Rs 50,000?

Here's a look at how the new Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro compares to the OnePlus 8T in terms of specifications. (Express Photo)

Xiaomi’s mid-year refresh to its flagship offering the Mi 10T Pro is here and so is OnePlus’s offering, the OnePlus 8T. Both of these phones are priced under Rs 50,000 and are aimed to provide people with flagship specifications like a high refresh rate display, best of the bunch processing power, good cameras and more. So, a person looking for a phone in the price bracket will take a look at both and decide which should be their choice. To help you choose the right device we take a look at how both the new Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and the OnePlus 8T compare in terms of specifications and pricing.

Mi 10T Pro vs OnePlus 8T: Price in India

Xiaomi has only brought the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant of the Mi 10T Pro to India priced at Rs 39,999. The device will be made available in two colour options Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver. OnePlus 8T on the other hand is being made available in two RAM/storage options: 8GB RAM/128GB storage priced at Rs 42,999 and the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant at Rs 45,999. It will be made available in Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver colour options.

Mi 10T Pro vs OnePlus 8T: Display

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels with a 144Hz refresh rate. OnePlus 8T sports a comparatively smaller 6.55-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a slower 120Hz refresh rate. Both the devices come with a flat screen, instead of a curved one. They also feature Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection to save the screen against scratches and accidental drops.

Mi 10T Pro vs OnePlus 8T: Processor, RAM, internal storage

Both the devices are powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 processor paired with an Adreno 650 GPU. Both come integrated with a Snapdragon X55 5G chip. The Mi 10T Pro and OnePlus 8T come with 8GB of RAM paired with 128GB internal storage. The OnePlus 8T also features a higher spec unit with 12GB of RAM paired with 256GB of internal storage.

Mi 10T Pro vs OnePlus 8T: Software

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with its MIUI 12 custom skin on top, which brings in a bunch of features. MIUI 12 brings a number of nifty features but also packs its own annoyances like ads throughout the UI.

OnePlus 8T runs the much newer Android 11 operating system with their own OxygenOS 11 skin on top. However, it is not like the OxygenOS you might remember as OnePlus has revamped the whole UI and it now resembles Samsung’s One UI custom Android skin, closely.

Mi 10T Pro vs OnePlus 8T: Security

OnePlus has opted to use an in-display fingerprint sensor for its OnePlus 8T, whereas, Xiaomi has implemented a side mounted capacitive unit. Both of these have their own merits and demerits. Other than these, both the devices come with a facial recognition feature, which utilises the devices front cameras to cross reference to a photo captured by the device during the facial recognition process. This kind of facial recognition is not as reliable as from a phone with proper sensors to do so.

Mi 10T Pro vs OnePlus 8T: Battery

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The phone also supports Power Delivery 3.0. OnePlus 8T is backed by a smaller 4,500mAh battery with support for the company’s own Warp Charge 65 fast charging technology, which the company claims can charge the phone from 0 to 100 per cent within 39 minutes.

Mi 10T Pro vs OnePlus 8T: Cameras

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 108MP primary sensor with OIS paired with a 13MP ultra wide angle sensor and a 5MP macro lens. On the front, it features a 20MP sensor for capturing selfies.

OnePlus 8T features a larger camera array consisting of four camera modules: a 48MP primary sensor with OIS and EIS, a 16MP ultra wide angle sensor, a macro lens and a 2MP monochrome sensor. On the front, it features a 16MP sensor for capturing selfies.

