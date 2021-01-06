Xiaomi Mi 10i vs OnePlus Nord vs Moto G: Price, and specs of 5G phones compared

Xiaomi finally launched its first 5G mid-range smartphone in India. Currently, OnePlus and Motorola are the only other two brands offering 5G mid-range devices in India. Realme is soon expected to announce the launch of its latest 5G mid-range phone. The price of the latest Mi 10i 5G device is similar to the Moto phone.

If you are looking for a 5G device under Rs 25,000, and are confused between Moto G 5G, OnePlus Nord and Mi 10i, then you can check out the comparison below.

Mi 10i vs OnePlus Nord vs Moto G 5G: Price in India

Xiaomi Mi 10i price in India starts from Rs 20,999, which is for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model. There is also a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, which is priced at Rs 21,999. One also gets 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, which will cost Rs 23,999.

The Moto G 5G also comes with a starting price of Rs 20,999. This price is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The OnePlus Nord was launched for Rs 24,999, which is the price for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

Mi 10i vs OnePlus Nord vs Moto G 5G: Display

The Moto G and Mi 10i smartphones have a single punch display design. The OnePlus Nord, on the other hand, features a dual punch-hole display. The Mi 10i packs a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, NTSC 84 percent colour gamut, 450 nits peak brightness, and 1500:01 contrast ratio. The panel supports HDR10+ and has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device even has TUV Rheinland certification.

The Motorola phone features a 6.7-inch LTPS display with support for full-HD+ resolution. The OnePlus Nord has a smaller 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Mi 10i vs OnePlus Nord vs Moto G 5G: SoC, other features

Both the Xiaomi and Moto phone draw power from an 8nm-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. The newly launched Mi 10i comes with features like side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IP53 splash-proof rating, dual stereo speakers, IR Blaster, and dual-band satellite navigation.

The OnePlus Nord packs a Snapdragon 765G SoC. With the OnePlus phone, you get a single speaker and supports noise cancellation. It features an Alert Slider and has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Moto phone is IP52 certified for dust protection and it offers a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Mi 10i vs OnePlus Nord vs Moto G 5G: Camera

The Mi 10i packs a quad rear camera setup, including a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 sensor, and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor with 120-degree field of view. The setup also includes a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth lens. Up front, Xiaomi has added a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.45 aperture.

The OnePlus Nord offers a quad rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens. It supports optical image stabilisation (OIS). It is paired with an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.25 ultra-wide-angle lens. There is also a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 5-megapixel depth camera with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a dual selfie camera setup, including a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

At the back of the Moto G 5G, you get a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the 5G device features a 16-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Mi 10i vs OnePlus Nord vs Moto G 5G: Battery, software

Xiaomi Mi 10i sports a 4,820mAh battery. It offers support for 33W fast charging tech. Moto G 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast charging. The OnePlus phone ships with a 4,115mAh battery with 30W fast charger. All the smartphones come with a USB Type-C port.

Both the OnePlus and Moto phones were launched with Android 10. The OnePlus Nord users should get the latest Android OS update in the coming weeks as the brand has already started releasing the first beta version. Motorola is also expected to roll out Android 11 for Moto G 5G users in the coming months. The Mi 10i ships with Android 10 out of the box, and it is soon expected to receive the latest Android OS.