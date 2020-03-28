Xiaomi Mi 10 vs Realme X50 Pro 5G: Which 5G phone is better?

Here’s how the new Xiaomi Mi 10 compares to the Realme X50 Pro 5G. Here’s how the new Xiaomi Mi 10 compares to the Realme X50 Pro 5G.

After multiple delays, Xiaomi has finally launched Mi 10 series via a global live stream on Friday. The series includes three phones: Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro and Mi 10 Lite. The Mi 10 comes with flagship-grade specifications like a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G enabled processor, 90Hz refresh rate display, LPDDR5 RAM and much more.

Xiaomi had scheduled to launch the Mi 10 in India on March 30 but cancelled the online event soon after PM Narendra Modi announced 21 days lockdown. The Mi 10 India launch date is yet to be announced but whenever it makes it to the country the device will be in direct competition to the Realme X50 Pro 5G. The X50 Pro 5G was launched in India last month and it was the country’s first 5G smartphone.

Today we will be comparing the Mi 10 and the Realme X50 Pro 5G and take a look at how the two devices stand against one another.

Xiaomi Mi 10 vs Realme X50 Pro 5G: Price

The Xiaomi phone comes in two variants. The Mi 10 is priced at Euro 799 (approximately Rs 66,350) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The price of the 8GB RAM/256GB internal storage model is yet to be revealed. The phone will be made available in Europe starting April 15. Xiaomi is yet to reveal India pricing and availability details. Time and again the company MD Manu Kumar Jain has hinted that the Mi 10 will be priced much higher in India when compared to other Xiaomi devices in the country. The increase in the price of the phone is mainly because the phone consists of components that can’t be manufactured in India and need to be exported.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 37,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant in India. The 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 39,999 while the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant price is set at Rs 44,999. The smartphone is currently available via Flipkart and the company’s own website in the country.

Xiaomi Mi 10 vs Realme X50 Pro 5G: Design

Xiaomi is offering the Mi 10 in Glossy Black, Blue and Gold colour options. Whereas, the Realme X50 Pro 5G is available in two colours: Rust Red and Moss Green.

Xiaomi Mi 10 sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED full HD display with curved edges and a punch-hole to accommodate the front camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor located on the bottom half. Xiaomi Mi 10 sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED full HD display with curved edges and a punch-hole to accommodate the front camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor located on the bottom half.

Both the Xiaomi and Realme phones sport a glass-metal sandwich design and don’t come with any dust or water resistance. They include an in-display fingerprint sensor thanks to the AMOLED display. in our Realme X50 Pro full review we found the fingerprint sensor to be quite fast and smooth. We can talk about Xiaomi once we get the device for review.

Also Read: Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro launched: Here’s what’s new

In terms of camera, both the devices come with four image sensors at the back. Realme X50 Pro 5G’s cameras are all crammed into a single module while Mi 10’s camera module has three cameras with a separate sensor right on the bottom. This is due to the size of the 108MP sensor. On the front, the Realme X50 Pro 5G has a dual punch-hole cutout at the top left corner whereas Mi 10 includes a single punch-hole.

Xiaomi Mi 10 vs Realme X50 Pro 5G: Display

Xiaomi Mi 10 sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED full HD display with curved edges and a punch-hole to accommodate the front camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor located on the bottom half. It features a 90Hz refresh rate. It also comes with HDR10+ support, which will make the colours look vibrant.

Also Read: COVID-19 impact: Oppo, Realme, Honor and Huawei announce extended warranty on products

Realme X50 Pro has a smaller 6.44-inch Super AMOLED full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It features HDR10 support and has a dual punch-hole cut-out on the top left corner to accommodate the front cameras. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi Mi 10 vs Realme X50 Pro 5G: Processor

Both the phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with 5G enabled. They also use the same GPU — Adreno 640 GPU. The Mi 10 comes with 8GB RAM while the X50 Pro 5G comes with up to 12GB of RAM.

Realme X50 Pro 5G also comes with a quad camera setup on the back, but the sensors used are different from the Xiaomi phone. Realme X50 Pro 5G also comes with a quad camera setup on the back, but the sensors used are different from the Xiaomi phone.

Both the phones run Google’s Android 10 operating system with their respective skins on top. It will be up to the software optimisation the companies make to their software skins to see which phone performs better. However, the difference will just be marginal considering the processing power the CPU can put out is limited.

Xiaomi Mi 10 vs Realme X50 Pro 5G: Cameras

Xiaomi Mi 10 sports a quad camera setup on the back consisting of a 108MP primary sensor paired with a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. It also supports recording video in 8K quality. The 108MP sensor features 4:1 binning to 27MP. On the front, both the device features a 20MP sensor for taking selfies.

Also Read: The Realme Blog: The Narzo series is coming, but is this a good time? [Updated]

The Realme X50 Pro 5G also comes with a quad camera setup on the back, but the sensors used are different from the Xiaomi phone. The camera setup consists of a 64MP primary sensor paired with a 12MP telephoto lens, an 8MP wide-angle sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The device also features up to 20x hybrid zoom. The 64MP sensor features 4:1 binning to 16MP. On the front, the Realme phone features a 32MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP sensor secondary sensor to take selfies.

Xiaomi Mi 10 vs Realme X50 Pro 5G: Battery

The Xiaomi Mi 10 is backed by a 4,780mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. The Realme X50 Pro 5G, on the other hand, features a smaller 4,200mAh battery. It supports much faster 65W SuperDart fast charging support.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd