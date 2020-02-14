Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Battle of 108MP flagships

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Comparing specs, prices, features. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Comparing specs, prices, features.

Xiaomi’s flagship phones Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro are now official and both run the new Snapdragon 865 processor from Qualcomm. Both these premium devices sport a 108MP camera at the back and that leads to their inevitable comparison with the Samsung newest flagship device Galaxy S20 Ultra, which also features a 1080MP camera at the back. We are compare the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro with Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra based on their pricing, specifications, and features.

Mi 10 Pro vs Galaxy S20 Ultra: Pricing

The Mi 10 Pro from Xiaomi has been priced at Yuan 4,999 for the base model of 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, which translates to around Rs 50,000. The 12GB RAM+256GB ROM model of the phone is priced at Yuan 5,499 (around Rs 55,000), whereas the highest variant of 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage is priced at Yuan 5,999 (around Rs 60,000).

The pricing of the Galaxy S20 Ultra from Samsung starts at $1,399 (around Rs 99,800) and goes as high as $1,599 (around Rs 1,14,000) for the 512GB storage model, which makes it about double the price of Mi 10 Pro. But then this is a much more premium phone as Samsung is pitching it, and it is trying to create a new niche category, where previously we have only see Apple make a play.

Mi 10 Pro vs Galaxy S20 Ultra: Cameras

Both the Mi 10 Pro and Galaxy S20 Ultra feature a quad-rear camera setup carrying a primary 108MP camera sensor with OIS. The remaining camera sensors on the Mi 10 include a 12MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom for portrait shots, another 8MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, and a 20MP ultrawide-angle lens. Mi 10 Pro is capable of 8K video recording and up to 50x zoom.

The remaining camera sensors on the Galaxy S20 Ultra include a 48MP periscope-style lens with 10x hybrid zoom, 12MP ultrawide-angle lens and a ToF 3D depth sensor. The S20 Ultra supports Samsung’s new Space Zoom feature that allows up to 100x Super Resolution zoom.

The front camera on the mi 10 Pro is a 20MP selfie shooter placed in a punch-hole aligned to the left of the screen whereas the Galaxy S20 Ultra features a 40MP front camera sensor that is placed in a punch-hole aligned to the centre. The Galaxy S20 Ultra can also record videos at 8K.

Mi 10 Pro vs Galaxy S20 Ultra: Processor, battery, and screen

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro features a 6.67-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with curved edges, and 2340x 1080 pixels resolution. The Xiaomi screen is HDR10+ certified and supports up to 180Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra features a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x Quad HD+ display with 3200×1440 pixels resolution.

The Samsung screen is HDR10+ certified and supports up to 120Hz refresh rate. While the Xiaomi’s screen has a higher refresh rate, Samsung’s screen has better resolution.

The Mi 10 Pro is powered by the 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with Adreno 650 GPU. The Galaxy S20 Ultra, on the other hand, will be powered by different chipset in different markets. It will feature the Snapdragon 865 paired with Adreno 650 or the Exynos 990 paired with Mali-G77 in the global market.

Xiaomi’s Mi 10 Pro is backed by a 4,500mAh battery whereas the Galaxy S20 Ultra features a bigger 5,000mAh battery. The charging speed on the Xiaomi phone is higher. The fast charging support on the Mi 10 Pro is 65W for wired charging and 30W for wireless charging, whereas the Galaxy S20 Ultra supports 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

