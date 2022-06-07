Xiaomi Level Up sale 2022: Check attractive offers on Xiaomi and Redmi laptops

Xiaomi today announced the “Level Up” sale across Mi.com, Mi Home, Flipkart, Amazon and all offline partners starting June 8 to June 17 2022.

Mi NoteBook Ultra (i5 + 8GB RAM) and Mi NoteBook Ultra (i5 + 16GB RAM) will be available for a discounted price of Rs 57,999 and Rs 59,999, respectively. While Mi NoteBook Pro can be purchased at Rs 55,999 for i5 + 8GB RAM and Rs 57,999 for i5 + 16GB RAM.

RedmiBook can be purchased at an additional discount of Rs 6000. Consumers can grab the i3 256G variant for Rs 32,999 and i3 512 variant for Rs 35,999.

Additionally, the RedmiBook Pro i5 can be purchased for Rs 42,999. HDFC card holders can also avail of an additional discount of up to Rs 4500, coupled with no-Cost EMI for 9 months. The campaign offers across all the e-commerce platforms (Mi.com, Mi Home, Flipkart, Amazon) will also include the following.

Product offers

S No. Product Selling price Discount Offer price 1 RedmiBook i3/256G 38,999 6,000 32,999 2 RedmiBook i3/512G 41,999 6,000 35,999 3 RedmiBook Pro i5/512G 49,999 7,000 42,999 4 Mi NoteBook Pro i5/8G/512G 56,999 1,000 55,999 5 Mi NoteBook Pro i5/16G/512G 61,499 3,500 57,999 6 Mi NoteBook Ultra i5/8G/512G 59,999 2,000 57,999 7 Mi NoteBook Ultra i5/16G/512G 65,499 5,500 59,999

Bank offers

Sno. Product Bank offers EMI duration 1 RedmiBook i3/256G 3,000 3, 6 months (9 months during event) 2 RedmiBook i3/512G 3,000 3, 6 months (9 months during event) 3 RedmiBook i5/512G 3,500 3, 6 months (9 months during event) 4 Mi NoteBook Pro i5/8G/512G 3,500 3, 6 months (9 months during event) 5 Mi NoteBook Pro i5/16G/512G 3,500 3, 6 months (9 months during event) 6 Mi NoteBook Pro i7/16G/512G 4,500 3, 6 months (9 months during event) 7 Mi NoteBook Ultra i5/8G/512G 3,500 3, 6 months (9 months during event) 8 Mi NoteBook Ultra i5/16G/512G 3,500 3, 6 months (9 months during event)

In other news, Xiaomi India announces its partnership with YouTube to offer extended free trials of YouTube Premium to eligible users on select current devices. Eligible customers will receive up to three months of YouTube Premium free of charge, in a move to give users access to the best content ad-free and offline, wherever available.

Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 11i, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge, and Xiaomi 11T Pro users will get 3 month extended free YouTube premium trial. And Xiaomi Pad 5, Redmi Note 11 Pro+, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11T, and Redmi Note 11S users will enjoy two month extended free trial.