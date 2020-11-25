Xiaomi India Black Friday sale: Discounts on smartphones, accessories and much more

Xiaomi India Black Friday sale will be live on mi.com, Amazon, Flipkart and offline stores. (Image: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has announced that it will be holding a Black Friday sale in India, starting from November 26, which will go on till November 29. During this time customers will be able to avail discounts on a slew of Xiaomi products across mi.com, Amazon, Flipkart and offline stores. Here we will be taking a look at all the deals that will be offered by Xiaomi during its Black Friday sale in India.

Smartphones

Redmi 8A Dual smartphone will be made available at Rs 6,999 for the base model, down from the listed price of Rs 9,999. Redmi 9i (4GB RAM/128GB storage) will be made available for Rs 8,999, down from Rs 10,999. Redmi Note 8 will be made available at Rs 8,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant, down from Rs 12,999.

The recently launched Redmi 9 Prime will also see a price drop from Rs 13,999 to Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The Redmi Note 9 Pro 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant will be made available at Rs 14,999 down from Rs 17,999.

Accessories

Coming over to accessories, the company has announced that it will offer its Redmi power bank at Rs 699 for the base 10,000mAh variant. The Mi Band 4 will be made available at Rs 1,999, during the sale, down from its listed price of Rs 2,499. The Mi Flex Phone Grip and Stand will also be made available at Rs 149, down from its usual selling price of Rs 199.

Audio

Redmi Earbuds 2C will be available at Rs 1,299 and the Redmi Earbuds S will be made available at Rs 1,699. At a bit higher price, you can get the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C at Rs 2,299, down from Rs 3,499, and the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 will be made available at Rs 2,999 down from the listed price of Rs 5,499.

Lifestyle

Xiaomi also sells lifestyle products in the country, and they will also be a part of this sale. The Mi Beard Trimmer 1C will be made available at Rs 899, down from Rs 1,199. And the Mi Beard Trimmer will be made available at Rs 1,299, down from its usual price of Rs 1,499. The Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2, which usually sell at Rs 3,999 will be made available at Rs 2,499, during the sale.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd