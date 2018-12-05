Xiaomi ‘I Love Mi’ sale on Amazon: Top discounts on Mi A2, Redmi Y2, and more

Xiaomi has announced its ‘I Love Mi’ on Amazon from December 6 to December 8. The three-day sale will offer deals and discounts of a number of popular smartphones such as Mi A2 and Redmi Y2. Users can get up to Rs 3,500 discount on the Mi A2 and Redmi Y2. Read on to find more details about Xiaomi’s ‘I love Mi’ sale on Amazon.

Xiaomi ‘I Love Mi’ sale on Amazon: Mi A2

During the sale, Xiaomi Mi A2 will be sold at a discounted price. The 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999, down from Rs 15,999. Meanwhile, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will cost Rs 16,999, down from Rs 18,999.

Xiaomi ‘I Love Mi’ sale on Amazon: Redmi Y2

Other than the Mi A2, Xiaomi Redmi Y2 will also be made available at a discounted price. The 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant will cost Rs 8,999, down Rs 9,999. The 3GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will cost Rs 10,999, down from Rs 11,999.

I ❤️ Mi Mi Fans! Special “I ❤️ Mi” sale only on @amazonIN from 6th to 8th December. Three great offers:

* Upto ₹3,500 off on #MiA2

* Upto ₹2,000 off on #RedmiY2

* One more special surprise coming up tomorrow! RT if you also love #Xiaomi 😍 pic.twitter.com/xTBjpfpWEy — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) December 4, 2018

Xiaomi ‘I Love Mi’ sale on Amazon: Redmi 6A

The popular Redmi 6A can be purchased for sale during Xiaomi’s ‘I love Mi’ sale. The 2GB RAM and 16GB storage model will cost Rs 5,599, down from Rs 6,599. Meanwhile, the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant will set you back by Rs 6,999, down from Rs 7,499.