Xiaomi dual camera phone launching today in India: Watch the live stream here

Highlights Xiaomi live stream on Mi.com and YouTube

Xiaomi dual camera phone launch imminent

First device in Google’s Android Go program

Xiaomi is all set to expand its portfolio with a whole new series at an event in New Delhi. Since last few weeks, there have multiple teasers on social media, hinting at the arrival of first ever Xiaomi dual camera phone in India. As always, Xiaomi will live stream the launch event. So, those who are interested to catch the action live on the Internet, here’s how you can do so. For starters, Xiaomi event will commence at 12 noon as shown in promotional teasers. For those interested in a live stream, there are two ways you can watch the event unfold live on your mobile, tablet, or a laptop/desktop.

Xiaomi is hosting the live stream on both official company website as well as YouTube. In order to catch the action live on official Xiaomi India website, go to http://event.mi.com/en/live2017/newseries. In fact, the video embedded on the main site is first uploaded on YouTube itself. Luckily for you, we have a third option: We’ve decided to embed the live stream in this article so that you don’t need to go anywhere else.

Although Xiaomi is just a couple of hours away from unveiling its new series dual camera smartphone in India, let’s quickly recap what we know so far. There have been reports that the event will witness Xiaomi’s debut in Android Go, which is Google’s another attempt at Android One with an alleged Xiaomi Mi A1. According to previous reports, it bears the same model number as Mi 5X. Reports also suggest that the A1 could be a re-branded version of the Mi 5X. Xiaomi launched the Mi 5X in China last month, which isn’t announced anywhere else.