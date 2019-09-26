Xiaomi Diwali with Mi sale: Discounts on Redmi K20 series, Poco F1, Redmi Note 7

Diwali brings loads of deals and offers on e-commerce websites in India, and Xiaomi is also joining the sale fever with its Diwali with Mi sale. The discount period will start from September 28 at 12 noon and it will be active till October 4, 2019.

Xiaomi is offering deals and discounts on a range of Redmi phones and Mi Home products. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer 10 per cent instant discount on all the products purchased using an HDFC Bank Credit or Debit card. EMI transactions made through HDFC Bank cards will also be eligible for a 10 per cent discount.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro

The latest offering of Xiaomi in India, Redmi K20 series, will be available at a discount during the Diwali with Mi sale. The Redmi K20 will be available at a discount bringing down its price to Rs 19,999 for the 6GB/64GB storage model. Likewise, the Redmi K20 Pro‘s 6GB/128GB model will be available at a price of Rs 24,999, after a price cut of Rs 3,000.

Poco F1

The first and only phone under Xiaomi’s sub-brand Poco maybe a year old but its specifications are still relevant. Launched for a starting price of Rs 20,999 in August last year, the Poco F1 will be available for Rs 14,999, Rs 15,999, and Rs 18,999 for the 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage variants respectively.

Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7S

Xiaomi has already launched the Redmi Note 8 series in China and it is expected to bring the new smartphone to India soon. As of now, the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Note 7S are the latest Note devices in India and Xiaomi is offering a discount of up to Rs 4,000 on these two phones during the Diwali with Mi sale.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available at Rs 11,999, Rs 13,999, and Rs 14,999 for the 4GB/64GB, 6GB/64GB, and 6GB/128GB storage models. The Redmi Note 7S will be available at Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999 for the 3GB/32GB and 6GB/64GB models.

Redmi 7, Redmi 7A, Redmi Go, Redmi Y3

The Redmi 7A will be available at a discounted price of Rs 4,999 for the 2GB/16GB model whereas the 2GB/32GB model will be available at a price of Rs 5,799, instead of the actual price of Rs 6,199. Redmi 7 will be available at a discount of Rs 3,000 for Rs 6,999 for the 2GB/32GB model and at a discount of Rs 2,500 for Rs 8,499 for the 3GB/32GB model.

The entry-level smartphone from Xiaomi, Redmi Go, will get a price cut of Rs 3,000 during the Diwali with Mi sale event. It will be listed at a price of Rs 4,299. The selfie-focussed smartphone from Xiaomi, Redmi Y3 with 32MP front camera will be available at Rs 7,999 for the 3GB/32GB model at a discount of Rs 2,000. The 4GB/64GB model will be available for a price of Rs 11,999.