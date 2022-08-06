scorecardresearch
Xiaomi Independence Day and Rakhi sale: Xiaomi 12 Pro at Rs 49,999 and other offers

Check out the best deals on Xiaomi and Redmi devices during the Independence and Rakhi sale.

August 6, 2022 11:51:43 am
Xiaomi Amazon Independence Rakhi Sale offersHere are some Xiaomi and Redmi phones which will go on sale during the Independence and Rakhi sale.

Ahead of India’s 75th Independence Day, Xiaomi unveiled its Independence Day and Rakhi sale offers. Those interested can avail these offers exclusively on Amazon till August 11. Amazon Prime members also get access to the early bird offers. Amazon is also giving SBI cardholders a 10 per cent discount.

Here are some of the best deals and offers available during the Xiaomi sale.

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Launched at a price tag of Rs 62,999, the phone will be available with some heavy bank discounts during the sale. There’s a Rs 5,000 instant discount when you buy from the Xiaomi website, which brings the price down to Rs 57,999 for the base 8GB RAM variant. Xiaomi is also offering another Rs 5000 off for SBI Bank credit card users, which will bring the price to Rs 52,999. For other bank card holders, there’s an instant discount of Rs 1500 or up to 10 per cent when they choose an EMI option.

Also Read: |Xiaomi 12 Pro review: Speccing up to take on the flagships

Powered by the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the flagship device features a 6.73-inch AMOLED screen and quad-speaker setup tuned by Harman Kardon. The Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with a triple camera setup that comprises of a 50MP main sensor, 50MP telephoto lens and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. It has a 4600mAh battery that can be fully charged in just 18 minutes, thanks to 120W HyperCharge technology.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

Another deal that caught our eye is the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G. Powered by the Snapdragon 888 5G, the smartphone features a 120Hz 10-Bit AMOLED and can be quickly charged thanks to the 120W HyperCharge technology.

Originally priced at Rs 39,999 for the 12GB RAM variant, the phone will be available for Rs 29,999 during the sale. Users can also avail additional offers of up to Rs 10,000 with an instant discount of Rs 1,250 if they use SBI credit card.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

Launched in October last year, the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is a mid-range device powered by the Snapdragon 778 5G chipset, offering performance similar to the Nothing Phone (1). It looks like Amazon is offering a discount of Rs 5000 on all bank cards, bringing the price down Rs 19,999.

Also Read |Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G review: A style-meets-substance phone, done right

Redmi K50i 5G

The recently released Redmi K50i 5G, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 is a decent mid-range device. Featuring a 6.6-inch LCD 144Hz HDR10 display and a triple camera setup with a 64MP primary lens, the phone was launched with a price tag of Rs 25,999 but can be availed for Rs 24,999 during the sale. SBI Credit Card holders will get an additional discount of Rs 1750.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

If you are looking for a decent 5G phone with an AMOLED display, you can consider the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G. While the phone might not sport flagship-like specs, the Snapdragon 695G is fairly good at regular tasks. All of this is backed by a large 5,000 mAh battery that can be fast charged thanks to the included 67W charger. You can buy it for Rs 18,999 during the sale.

Among other devices, the Redmi 10 Prime, which was launched at Rs 12,499 will be available for Rs 10,999.

