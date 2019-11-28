Xiaomi announces Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition at Rs 34,999, Black Friday sale from tomorrow

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition has launched in India. Among its most prominent features is it comes with native support for Netflix and Prime Video. The affordable Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition will be available for a price of Rs 34,999 starting December 2, 2019 from 12 noon on Mi.com, Amazon and Mi Home stores.

Those who buy Xiaomi Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition on or till January 31, 2020 can avail four months of Airtel DTH connection at Rs 1,800, compared to the regular price of Rs 3,450.

Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition features a 4K 10-bit HDR display with the company’s own in-house Vivid Picture Engine. It sports 20W speakers certified for Dolby Audio and DTS-HD. The Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition is powered by PatchWall 2.0 UI with Android 9 Pie. The TV runs Google’s Android TV 9.0, which brings access to Google Assistant, YouTube, Chromecast, Google Play Store and Data Saver feature.

Thanks to PatchWall 2.0, Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition users can access a library of 4K content with native support for Netflix, Prime Video and Hotstar. Xiaomi has also partnered with 16 content providers and 7 live news channels across 7 languages.

Xiaomi also launched a new Electric Blue colour variant for Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphone. The phone will be available from 12 pm on November 29, which is when the company’s Black Friday sales also start. The price starts at Rs Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM+64GB ROM variant. The 6GB RAM+128GB ROM model is priced at Rs 15,999, while the 8GB RAM+128GB ROM option can be bought at Rs 17,999 respectively.

Apart from the Redmi Note 8 Pro new colour variant, the Cosmic Purple colour option that was launched for Redmi Note 8 earlier this week will also go on sale during Xiaomi’s Black Friday sale. The Black Friday sale will be held on Xiaomi’s own website as well as Flipkart and Amazon from November 29 to December 2.

During Xiaomi’s Black Friday sale, there will be discounts on smartphones like Mi A3, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Poco F1, Redmi K20 Pro as well as on accessories like Mi Band 3, Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphone Basic, and more. Mi Fans can avail 10 per cent instant discount on HDFC debit and credit cards on Xiaomi’s website, Amazon, and Flipkart. Those who purchase from offline stores can avail up to Rs 1500 cashback with HDFC debit and credit cards.

Xiaomi will also host special flash sale every day during the sale at 10 pm, 4 pm and 6 pm. On November 29, accessories including Mi Headphone Comfort, Mi Bluetooth Speaker 2, Mi LED Smart Bulb, Mi Router 3C, Mi Security Camera Basic 1080P, Mi In-Ear Headphones Basic will go on flash sale. Flash sale for Mi Pocket Speaker 2, Mi VR Play and Mi VR Play 2, Mi Car Charger, Mi WiFi Repeater 2, Mi USB Cable Cable (80cm), Mi Air Purifier 2 will be held on December 2.