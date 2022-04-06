scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 06, 2022
Must Read

Xiaomi announces Mi Fan Festival 2022 Deals: Offers, discounts, jackpot deals and prizes

Starting from April 6, Mi Fan Festival 2022 offers will be valid till April 18, on Mi.com and Mi Homes.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 6, 2022 7:58:38 pm
Xiaomi claims that it will sponsor education for one underprivileged student for every Xiaomi and Redmi smartphone sold during the festival. (Image credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has announced a range of new offers for consumers as part of its annual sale event: the Mi Fan Festival (MFF) 2022. Starting from April 6, MFF offers will be valid till April 18, exclusively on Mi.com and Mi Homes.

According to the company, it is collaborating with the Sourav Ganguly Foundation to help underprivileged students pursue higher education. Xiaomi claims that it will sponsor education for one student for every Xiaomi and Redmi smartphone sold during the festival.

During the two-week sale, customers also stand the chance to win gifts and coupons worth up to Rs 45 lakhs. Those who visit and shop on the Mi Store App could win coupons upto Rs 15,000, two gold coins (2 gram), gift hampers worth up to Rs 80,000, a Redmi X42 TV and 100 per cent cashback.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Every day of MFF at 10 AM, consumers can try their luck with ‘jackbot deals” where they can buy products at really low prices like the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G at Rs 8,999, Redmi Smart TV at Rs 6,999, Mi Robot Vacuum – Mop P at Rs 9,999. Etc.

At 4 PM every day, customers can use ‘Pick N’Choose’ to create personalised combos for themselves and avail of extra discounts. There will also be daily surprise offers on audio products, power banks, trimmers and other products at 12 noon. The daily Half Price Store will let customers get 50 per cent off daily at 6 PM.

Here are some of the other offers during the event:

Category Product Name Selling Price Effective Price SBI Bank offer
Redmi Phones Redmi `10 10,999 9,899 1100
Redmi Phones Redmi note 11 13499 11,699 1300
Redmi Phones Redmi 9i Sport 8999 7649 850
Redmi Phones Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G (6GB+128GB) 20,999 18,999 2,000
 

 

Xiaomi Phones

 Xiaomi 11i 24,999 20,999 2,000
Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 26,999 22,999 2,000
Xiaomi 11 Lite 26,999 20,999 5000
Laptop Mi Notebook Pro i5/8GB/512gb 56,999 55,999
Mi Notebook Pro i5/16GB/512gb 61,499 60,499
Mi Notebook Pro i5 8GB/512GB 56,999 55,999 3,500
Mi Notebook Ultra i5/16GB/512gb 65,499 64,499 3,500
RedmiBook 15 i3 8/256 38,999 36,999 3,000
RedmiBook 15 Pro i5 8/512 49,999 47,999 3,500
Ecosystem Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P 24999 21999 2000
10000mAh Mi Power Bank 3i 999 899
Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones 1299 899
Mi Smart Band 6 3499 2999
Mi Beard Trimmer 1C 1099 999

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Apr 06: Latest News

Advertisement