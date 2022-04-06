Xiaomi announces Mi Fan Festival 2022 Deals: Offers, discounts, jackpot deals and prizes

Xiaomi has announced a range of new offers for consumers as part of its annual sale event: the Mi Fan Festival (MFF) 2022. Starting from April 6, MFF offers will be valid till April 18, exclusively on Mi.com and Mi Homes.

According to the company, it is collaborating with the Sourav Ganguly Foundation to help underprivileged students pursue higher education. Xiaomi claims that it will sponsor education for one student for every Xiaomi and Redmi smartphone sold during the festival.

During the two-week sale, customers also stand the chance to win gifts and coupons worth up to Rs 45 lakhs. Those who visit and shop on the Mi Store App could win coupons upto Rs 15,000, two gold coins (2 gram), gift hampers worth up to Rs 80,000, a Redmi X42 TV and 100 per cent cashback.

Every day of MFF at 10 AM, consumers can try their luck with ‘jackbot deals” where they can buy products at really low prices like the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G at Rs 8,999, Redmi Smart TV at Rs 6,999, Mi Robot Vacuum – Mop P at Rs 9,999. Etc.

At 4 PM every day, customers can use ‘Pick N’Choose’ to create personalised combos for themselves and avail of extra discounts. There will also be daily surprise offers on audio products, power banks, trimmers and other products at 12 noon. The daily Half Price Store will let customers get 50 per cent off daily at 6 PM.

Here are some of the other offers during the event: