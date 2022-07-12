Xiaomi 8th anniversary sale: Check top offers on phones, laptops, TVs and more

Xiaomi is completing its eighth anniversary in India and to celebrate the occasion the brand is hosting an anniversary sale across select smartphones, laptops, smart TVs and more.

The sale kicked off on July 8 and will go on till July 13 on Mi.com and across Mi Home stores . Here is all you need to know about the 8 year anniversary sale and its offers, along with a list of top offers to look forward to.

Xiaomi will be hosting some sale activities, which we have seen the brand do on some previous sales. This includes ‘Jackpot Deals’ which will take place every day at 10am where select products will see big discounts on prices. At 12pm is the ‘Surprise Store’ which will offer daily discounts on select lifestyle products from the brand.

Xiaomi will also host a ‘Pick n Choose’ sale at 4pm every day where users can two products together with a discount. A ‘Happy Hour’ sale will let customers buy select products at just Rs 99 and Rs 8 at 6pm and 8pm respectively.

Xiaomi 8th anniversary sale: Top offers

Xiaomi: Xiaomi is offering the Xiaomi 11i smartphones (8/128GB) at Rs 26,999 and the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge (8GB/128GB) at Rs 28,999. The Xiaomi 12 Pro (12/256GB) is being offered at Rs 66,999

Redmi: The Redmi 9A (3/32GB) is priced at Rs 7,799 and the Redmi 10A (4/64GB) is priced at Rs 8,999. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is priced at Rs 22,999 and Rs 24,999 for its 8/128GB and 8/256GB variants respectively.

Smart TVs: The Xiaomi OLED TV 55-inch will be priced at Rs 84,999 and the Mi TV OLED 4K 55-inch will be priced at Rs 56,999 during the sale. The Mi TV OLED 75-inch will also be priced at Rs 1,29,999. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A 32-inch will be priced at Rs 15,499 and Xiaomi Smart TV 5A 40-inch will be priced at Rs 22,999.

Laptops: The sale will see the Redmi i3 8/256GB laptop be priced at Rs 32,999 and the Redmi 15 Pro i5 8/512GB priced at Rs 39,999. The Mi Notebook Pro i5 16/512GB is priced at Rs 57,999 and the Mi Notebook Ultra i5 16/512GB is priced at Rs 57,999.

Apart from these, we will also be seeing the Redmi SonicBass wireless earphones (Red) priced at Rs 1,099 and the Mi Super Bass Wireless headphones (black and red) priced at Rs 1,599.