Xiaomi 5th anniversary goes live: Best deals on smartphones, smart LED TVs, and speakers

Xiaomi has announced its fifth-anniversary sale starting today on July 23 at mi.com and it will stay active till July 25 to offer consumers deals and discounts on a range of Xiaomi products. The sale will also be accessible at Mi Homes, Mi Stores, and offline retail partners of the company.

During the sale period, consumers can get their hands on products like Redmi 7, Mi A2, Mi smart LED TVs, Mi Pocket Speaker 2, and more at a discounted price. Here are the best deals you can find on Xiaomi’s fifth-anniversary sale.

Xiaomi Redmi 7

Xiaomi launched the Redmi 7 in India in April this year for a starting price of Rs 7,999. During the sale, the phone is offered at Rs 7,499 for the base model of 2GB RAM + 32GB storage. Redmi 7 sports a dewdrop notch display, glass-body, Snapdragon 632 processor, 12MP+2MP rear cameras, 8MP front camera, 4,000mAh battery, and P2i splash and dust resistance.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3

Redmi Y3 was launched together with Redmi 7. It’s original price is Rs 9,999 for 3GB/ 32GB model and Rs 11,999 for 4GB/ 64GB model. During the sale period, the Redmi Y3 is available at a discount of Rs 1,000, bringing down the cost to Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999 for the two storage models.

Redmi Y3 is a selfie focussed device that sports a 32MP front camera with AI Beautify 4.0, auto HDR, and 4-in-1 pixel binning features. The phone sports Snapdragon 632 chipset, 4,000mAh battery, and 12MP+2MP rear cameras.

Redmi Note 7S

The Redmi Note 7S is basically a Redmi Note 7 (India variant) with a 48MP dual rear camera setup. It was priced at Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,999 for 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB options during at the time of launch but it is available at a discount of Rs 1,000 during the sale period, bringing down its price to Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999 for the two models.

Apart from deals on new smartphones, older Xiaomi devices are also available at a discounted price during the fifith anniversary sale. Poco F1 is available for Rs 18,999 (6GB/128GB) and Rs 22,999 (8GB/256GB), Redmi 6 Pro (4GB/64GB) is available for Rs 9,999, Mi A2 (4GB/64GB) is available for Rs 9,999, Redmi Note 5 Pro (6GB/64GB) is available for Rs 11,999, Redmi 6A (2GB/32GB) is available for Rs 6,199, and the Redmi 6 (3GB/64GB) is available for Rs 6,999.

Mi LED TVs

The smart Android TVs from Xiaomi are also available at a discount during the fifth anniversary sale period. Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32-inch is available for a discounted price of Rs 12,499. The TV comes with HD-Ready display, 20W stereo speakers, Google voice search feature and Android components like Play Store, Chromecast, Play Music and more. It has a 64-bit quad-core processor with 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The TV also supports Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity along with USB and HDMI ports.

The sale also offers discounts on other smart TVs from Xiaomi as well. The Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43-inch is available for Rs 21,999, Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55-inch is available for Rs 37,999, and Mi LED TV 4 Pro 55-inch is available for Rs 44,999.

Mi speakers on sale

Xiaomi speakers are available at a discounted price during its fifth-anniversary sale. The Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2 is priced at Rs 1,599 (original price Rs 1,799), the Mi Pocket Speaker 2 is priced at Rs 1,299 (original price Rs 1,499), and the Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 is priced at Rs 699 (original price Rs 799).