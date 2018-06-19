Xiaomi smartphones released in 2018 that are yet to arrive in India

Xiaomi 2018 smartphones lineup in India: From Xiaomi Mi 8, Mi 8 SE, Redmi 6 to Mi 6X (Mi A2), here is a list of smartphones that are yet to make their debut in India Xiaomi 2018 smartphones lineup in India: From Xiaomi Mi 8, Mi 8 SE, Redmi 6 to Mi 6X (Mi A2), here is a list of smartphones that are yet to make their debut in India

The popular Chinese smartphone brand, Xiaomi has become a dominant player in the Indian smartphone market in the budget and mid-range segments. While the Chinese smartphone maker has set new standards in value for money, the competition has become tough for other OEMs to stay relevant in the market. Several leading smartphone makers have bolstered smartphone lineup with an attractive price tag to make headway in the third largest smartphone market in the world.

Notably, Xiaomi this year has launched an array of smartphones, few of which made their debut in India including the Redmi Note 5 series. The smartphones have gained immense popularity among users. But there are still a bunch of smartphones that Xiaomi is yet to launch here. In this article, we discuss about some such premium, mid-range and budget handsets which were unveiled by Xiaomi in China but haven’t arrived in the Indian smartphone market yet. Do remember that prices mentioned below are expected ones that are based on currency conversion rate.

List of Xiaomi 2018 smartphones yet to launch in India

Xiaomi Mi 8 price in India

Xiaomi introduced its latest flagship smartphone, the Mi 8 last month at its annual product launch in China. Alongside the flagship model, the company also unveiled Mi 8 SE a trimmed down version of the Mi 8 and Mi 8 Explorer Edition. Each handset comes with some riveting aspects that make the Mi 8 series worth the wait.

First up with the standard version, the Mi 8 flaunts a near bezel-less display with a sleek design. Many Android smartphones have begun embracing the notch-style display, and the new Mi 8 smartphones have followed the trend too. Mi 8 Explorer Edition features a see-through (transparent) glass panel that adds a unique appearance. The Explorer edition comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and Xiaomi claims it to be the first Android phone to utilise 3D face recognition technology. The smaller version, Mi 8 SE, on the other hand, carries the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 mobile platform underneath its hood.

Xiaomi Mi 8 features a 6.2-inch full HD+ AMOLED display and has a screen-to-body-ratio of 88.5 percent Xiaomi Mi 8 features a 6.2-inch full HD+ AMOLED display and has a screen-to-body-ratio of 88.5 percent

In terms of display, imaging sensors, Mi 8 and Explorer Edition carries near identical features sporting 6.2-inch full HD+ AMOLED displays. The screen-to-body-ratio, however, differs with the Mi 8 having an 88.5 percent and Mi 8 Explorer with a screen-to-body ratio of 83.8 percent. The Mi 8 SE features a smaller 5.88-inch AMOLED display but comes with a similar pixel resolution as the Mi 8.

Both Mi 8 and its Explorer Edition have vertically stacked dual-rear cameras packing 12MP sensors each. The smaller SE version also boasts dual cameras but the secondary sensor packs a smaller 5MP unit. The camera app comes with AI-driven features offering AI portraits and scene detection. Up front, all the three Mi 8 smartphones get a huge 20MP sensor for selfies.

In terms of processing hardware, Mi 8 and its Explorer Edition are powered by Qualcomm’s high-end Snapdragon 845 processor. The Mi 8 offer three storage configuration- 64GB/128GB and 256GB paired with 6GB of RAM. While Explorer Edition packs a whopping 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. Mi 8 SE comes with two RAM/storage options – 4GB RAM/64GB storage and 6GB RAM/64GB storage. On the software front, all the three Mi handsets run Android Oreo with Xiaomi’s latest custom ROM MIUI 10 on top. The flagship Mi 8 has a battery backup of 3,400mAh with Explorer Edition, carrying a slightly smaller 3,000mAh battery. The smaller version, Mi 8 SE has a battery backup of 3,120mAh.

Pricing for the new Mi 8 series starts at Yuan 2,699 (around Rs 28,000) and goes all the way up to Yuan 3,699 (around Rs 38,500) for the Explorer Edition.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 price in India

Xiaomi just last week launched the latest Redmi 6 series from its budget Redmi smartphone portfolio in China. Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A, the new members of the Redmi series feature MediaTek Helio processor and 18:9 displays.

Starting with Redmi 6 first, the phone features a 5.45-inch HD+ (1440×720) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Helio P22 processor paired with 3GB RAM/32GB storage or 4GB RAM/64GB storage version. The new Redmi 6 has dual camera setup at the back with a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. Up front, it has a 5MP camera with AI-driven feature to support facial unlock. Redmi 6 has a circular fingerprint sensor mounted on the rear side. The phone runs MIUI 10 with Android Oreo.

Xiaomi Redmi features a 5.45-inch HD+ (1440×720) display with 18:9 aspect ratio Xiaomi Redmi features a 5.45-inch HD+ (1440×720) display with 18:9 aspect ratio

Talking about the Redmi 6A, it features similar screen size and resolution as the Redmi 6. The phone, however, carries a different Helio chipset. Under the hood sits Helio A22 processor fabricated on 12nm FinFET technology. The processor is clocked at 2.0GHz. Redmi 6A features a 13MP rear sensor and a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies. The phone has single RAM/storage option – 2GB RAM/16GB internal storage.

Redmi 6 has been priced in China starting at Yuan 799 (roughly Rs 8,000) for the 3GB RAM model, while the 4GB RAM version comes for a cost of Yuan 999 (around Rs 11,000). Meanwhile, Redmi 6A comes for a cost of Yuan 599 (around Rs 6300).

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S price in India

Xiaomi brought a more refined version of the Mi MIX 2 with slightly improved aspects, the Mi MIX 2s in China three months back. The flagship model from Xiaomi comes with an all-screen display like the previous iteration. The phone features a 5.99-inch notch-less display. Powering the phone is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor which is clocked at up to 2.8Ghz. The chipset is paired with three RAM/storage variants – 6GB RAM/64GB storage, 6GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage.

Xiaomi bumped up the imaging sensors on the Mi MIX 2S. While Mi MIX 2 came with a single camera module, the new Mi MIX handset now boasts dual 12MP camera setup at the back. Mi MIX 2S utilises Sony’s latest flagship sensor, Sony IMX363 with 1.4μm pixels size. The phone comes with a telephoto and a wide-angle lens. The cameras feature dual Pixel autofocus feature. The front camera sits in the same position as the one we have seen on the Mi MIX 2, on the bottom chin. Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S supports wireless charging and also includes support for Google’s ARCore technology to enable mobile AR experiences. It features face unlock and the rear camera comes with AI portrait mode.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S offers dual 12MP camera setup at the back with one having a telephoto lens and another a wide angle lens Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S offers dual 12MP camera setup at the back with one having a telephoto lens and another a wide angle lens

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S is priced at Yuan 3299 (around Rs 34,000) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage version, while the 6GB RAM/128GB storage version costs Yuan 3599 (around Rs 37,800) and the 8GB RAM and 256 storage version is priced at Yuan 3999 (roughly Rs 41,000).

Xiaomi Redmi 6X (Mi A2) price in India

Xiaomi Redmi 6X made its debut in China in April this year. The dual-camera smartphone from Xiaomi’s mid-range Mi series is widely expected to come in India rebranded as Mi A2 with Android One. The Mi 6X features a 5.99-inch full HD+ 18:9 display. It has design cue and hardware similar to the Redmi Note 5 Pro. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC clocked at 2.0GHz. The chipset is paired with either 4GB RAM or 6GB RAM along with storage options of 64GB and 128GB.

Redmi 6X from Xiaomi’s mid-range Mi series is widely expected to come in India rebranded as Mi A2 with Android One Redmi 6X from Xiaomi’s mid-range Mi series is widely expected to come in India rebranded as Mi A2 with Android One

It carries a 12MP sensor with f/1.75 aperture, and a 20MP secondary sensor having a f/1.8 aperture. The front camera has a 20MP unit with LED flash support. The camera comes with AI feature for scene detection that tweaks settings automatically. It has a battery backup of 3010mAh and comes with Quick Charge 3.0 support. In terms of pricing, the 4GB RAM/64GB storage model is priced at Yuan 1599 (around Rs 16,000) The 6GB RAM/64GB storage version costs Yuan 1799 (roughly Rs 18,990) and the higher variant, 6GB RAM/128GB storage, tags a price of Yuan 1999 (around Rs 21,100).

List of Xiaomi 2018 smartphones lineup expected in India Xiaomi 2018 smartphones lineup expected price in India Xiaomi Mi 8 Rs 28499 onwards Xiaomi Mi 8 SE Rs 18990 onwards Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition Rs 39099 Xiaomi Mi 6X (Mi A2) Rs 18990 onwards Xiaomi Redmi 6 Rs 8449 onwards Xiaomi Redmi 6A Rs 6,349 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S Rs 34000 onwards

