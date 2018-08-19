World Photography Day 2018: Top five photo editing apps to create visually appealing images

World Photography Day 2018: From Adobe Lightroom CC to ProCam 5, here are the top photo editing apps World Photography Day 2018: From Adobe Lightroom CC to ProCam 5, here are the top photo editing apps

August 19, the World Photography day is celebrated to commemorate the beautiful captures from across the world. While the day brings a good amount of excitement and energy amongst the camera aficionados, we have taken a step to cherish the special day as well. In this article, we have covered some of the best photo editing apps users can try to add an artistic effect to their photos. Of course, the smartphone cameras have evolved immensely over the past decade, and you can now tweak your captures right on your pocketable computer itself. But as we walk through the scenic wonders and picturesque places, the smartphone camera might dim out the essence (vibrancy, shadow, contrast). In such situation, photo editing apps come in handy to add a touch of elegance. We have handpicked some of the best app available across mobile platforms, to help you re-energise your photography and explore the possibility to create visually appealing photos. Let’s take a look:

Lightroom CC for Mobile

Most of you must have already come across the Lightroom desktop counterpart. Adobe Lightroom CC for mobile offers several similar features as that of the desktop version. The app which is a digital asset manager (DAM) enables you to edit any files including images in RAW format. Lightroom CC even allows you to capture DNG photos right from the app itself using the built-in camera. You get an array of editing tools from layered gradient adjustments, adding effects, tweaking contrast, saturation to basic exposure settings.

Lightroom CC allows you to capture DNG photos right from the app itself using the built-in camera Lightroom CC allows you to capture DNG photos right from the app itself using the built-in camera

You can also shoot in automatic or professional mode and use a variety of presets. Whether it’s a photo clicked on your smartphone or one imported from your DSLR, you can open any image and use required editing tools to enhance it. In addition, if you subscribe to Adobe’s Photographers plan and get one of Adobe’s Creative Cloud subscription plans, you can sync all your images across your desktop and mobile and edit on any of the devices.

Snapseed

Snapseed, a photo editor developed by Google brings along a simple, easy-to-use interface with loads of editing tools. Available both on iOS and Android platform, the app offers selective adjustments, sharpening of a photo, select Black and White theme and more. You can adjust shadows, brightness, ambience and more by simply tapping on Tune image tool and slide it across the centre of the screen to view menu options. By sliding on the left or right on the screen you can increase or decrease the number to make necessary adjustments.

Snapseed offers selective adjustments, sharpening of a photo, select Black and White theme and more Snapseed offers selective adjustments, sharpening of a photo, select Black and White theme and more

The details tools further enhance an image by surface structuring it. As the app evolved over the years, Snapseed now comes with nearly 29 tools and filters including healing, HDR, perspective etc. The app allows you to edit files in RAW format, includes built-in filters, curve tool, selective filter brush and more.

Also Read: World Photography Day 2018: Best camera phones under Rs 25,000

VSCO

VSCO photography app created by the US-based Visual Supply Company comes with over 50 filters and a host of tools for editing images. The freemium app available both on iOS and Android platforms comes with a few sample presets. VSCO app offers comprehensive and advanced camera controls including temperature, contrast and other tools. It also provides the ability to “rescue” shadows or highlights from turning absolute black or white. It enables you to control the amount of “fade,” apply colour tint and more.

VSCO app offers comprehensive and advanced camera controls including temperature, contrast and other tools VSCO app offers comprehensive and advanced camera controls including temperature, contrast and other tools

Interestingly VSCO app not just allows editing RAW photos but it expands the possibility to capture RAW photos right from the integrated camera on the app. In case you want to add a classic touch to an image, VSCO app can be the ideal tool for you. Further, if you want to purchase more presets you can do so via in-app purchases.

ProCam5

If you want to capture still images, shoot in RAW format, or record videos, ProCam 5 checks all these boxes. Claimed to be one of the most versatile camera apps on iOS, ProCam5 comes with a bunch of shooting modes like portrait mode, 3D photos, night mode and much more.

ProCam5 comes with a bunch of shooting modes like portrait mode, 3D photos, night mode and much more ProCam5 comes with a bunch of shooting modes like portrait mode, 3D photos, night mode and much more

The interface is as simple as in Snapseed or Lightroom, but those who are familiar with ‘heavy-duty’ camera apps, they can easily get a hang of it. The app allows you to manually focus on a subject, adjust exposure, tweak shutter speed and ISO, exposure bracketing etc. You can also extract stills from video and export it to save frame from ‘camera roll.’

Read more: Camera innovations in smartphones in the past year: From Portrait mode to Super slow-mo videos and AI

ProShot

Created by Rise Up Games, ProShot is considered one of the best Android apps for shooting RAW images. The all-in-one camera app allows capturing photos in JPEG, RAW format and even record 4K videos. ProShot offers manual, semi-manual and auto mode and two configurable custom modes. The light painting mode in the app shows infinite shutter and live preview, while custom aspect ratio mode enables you to shoot images in any aspect ratio.

The all-in-one camera app, ProShot allows capturing photos in JPEG, RAW format and even record 4K videos The all-in-one camera app, ProShot allows capturing photos in JPEG, RAW format and even record 4K videos

The app even shows live histogram and you can adjust noise reduction in a photo, view EXIF data, and more. ProShot features live adjustments for white balance and exposure. It gives you the option to record timelapse videos with manual control. But while the app enables you to make the most out of your photo, it is not free. In case you want to try out ProShot app, you will have to purchase it via Google Play Store for a price of Rs 250.

Afterlight

Afterlight comes with a bunch of filters, an abundance of textures and frames a user can use to create photos. It offers you a selection of textures, neatly designed letter frames that allow you to put a photo inside the frame of a letter.

Afterlight offers a selection of textures, neatly designed letter frames that allow you to put a photo inside the frame of a letter Afterlight offers a selection of textures, neatly designed letter frames that allow you to put a photo inside the frame of a letter

Afterlight comes with standard editing tools as well, for instance, contrast, highlights, shadows, toning tools etc. The app provides about 27 adjustable original filters, cropping and transforming tools, unique adjustment tools to enhance images. Notably, you can export image files in three sizes.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd