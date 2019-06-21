World Music Day 2019: From AirPods 2 to Carvaan Go, here are the best audio devices to pick

World Music Day 2019: Music is an integral part of our daily lives and we tend to get our daily dose of it through various devices such as music players, smartphones, televisions and so on. With changing times, a lot of smart devices have cropped up in the market which has changed the way we listen to music. From wireless earphones to speakers there are many gadgets which have revolutionised the way music is consumed across the world.

On the occasion of World Music Day, we take a look at some of the best earphones and speakers that enhance your audio experience.

Apple AirPods 2

Apple AirPods 2 is one of the best wireless earphone for listening to music. There are no other wireless earphones which can work seamlessly with other Apple devices such as iPhone or iPad. The AirPods 2 offer great audio quality and can last a full day on battery. With AirPods 2, users also get the convenience of wireless charging through any Qi wireless charger and voice assistant. To know more about AirPods 2, read our review here.

The AirPods 2 comes with Apple’s new H1 chipset, which has been designed and developed for headphones. The H1 chip allows quicker connection time, up to 50 per cent more talk time compared to the original AirPods and even enables hands-free “Hey Siri” feature. Additionally, the chip allows faster switching between your iPhone and Apple Watch.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless is comparatively more expensive than AirPods but this headphone one of the best earphones for audiophiles, thanks to a great audio quality. The device comes in a fabric covered charging case.

The earbuds are a bit larger than usual because Sennheiser has used a 7mm driver inside to ensure the audio is top notch. The battery lasts about 12 hours so you can use this for an entire day. Here’s our review of the Momentum True Wireless.

Carvaan Go

The Saregama Carvaan Go is the portable version of the popular Saregama Carvaan. It is small enough to be put inside the pocket. So users can listen to music on the go. The device comes with over 3,000 preloaded evergreen songs categorised into Artistes, Specials and pre-curated Playlists. It also lets you create a playlist as well. Read our review of the Carvaan Go here.

Carvaan Go is priced at Rs 3,990 in India. It can be connected to FM/AM and also comes with a micro SD card slot for external storage up to 32 GB.

Sony HT-X8500 soundbar

The Sony HT-X8500 is among the best soundbars that can be brought home, given that it performs excellently for both audio and cinema playback. The sound bar connects easily using an HDMI cable and there is the added advantage of connecting through Bluetooth as well.

The soundbar has a touch panel on top with LED indicators for you to adjust most of the settings. There is also a remote with more controls. It lets you switch presets, and there are quite a few ones like Cinema, Voice, and Sports. Click here to read our review.

Xiaomi Mi Soundbar

The Mi Soundbar by Xiaomi has better sound delivery capabilities compared to most televisions. the soundbar consists of eight sound drivers, which provide the user with a surround sound experience when being used. It can also be wall mounted just under the television and supports Bluetooth. The device is currently available on the company’s own website and Amazon India at a price of Rs 4,999.

The back panel of Mi Soundbar has a number of ports including S/PDIF, Optical, Aux-In, and Line-in connectivity ports – and the power connector. There is no HDMI, or a USB connection. Click here to read our review of the soundbar.