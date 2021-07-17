World Emoji Day 2021: Facebook launches Soundmojis, iOS users get Memoji customisations

World Emoji Day is being celebrated today all over the world. Emojis are a great way to express feelings, reactions, or things that are sometimes difficult to put into words. Platforms like Instagram have already added emojis to the chats section as well to make it easier to react to personal conversations on Instagram. Twitter is also reportedly working on adding emoji reactions to tweets, similar to the ones you have seen on Facebook.

Every year, a new set of emojis are published and then Android and iOS introduce them on their respective platforms. The upcoming Emoji 14.0 update will offer new emojis alongside Unicode 14.0. While this year’s emojis are yet to receive approval, iPhone users can dress up their Memoji with brand new customizations that are available in the public beta preview of iOS 15.

iOS users get Memoji customisations

The public beta version of iOS 15 offers nine new Memoji stickers that include a shaka, a hand wave, a light bulb moment, and more. Users can customize their Memoji with more than 40 outfits that reflect their style, mood, or the season with up to three different colours, and they can show it off using Memoji stickers with expressive body language that includes the upper body.

There are also three new options for glasses, including heart, star, and retro-shaped options, and users can select the colour for the frame and lenses. One will also witness new accessibility options that let users represent themselves with cochlear implants, oxygen tubes, or a soft helmet. Users also get the option to select a different colour for their left eye and right eye.

Besides, the stable version of iOS 15 will be available later this year. Meanwhile, those who want to test the beta version of it by signing up via this link.

Facebook launches Soundmojis

Facebook claims that people send more than 2.4 billion messages with emojis on Messenger, so it is launching Soundmojis. This basically lets you send short sound clips in a Messenger chat, ranging from clapping 👏, crickets 🦗, drumroll 🥁, and evil laughter 👻, to audio clips from your favourite artists like Rebecca Black and your favourite TV shows and movies like Universal Pictures’ F9, NBC and Universal Television’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Netflix and Shondaland’s Bridgerton.

Each sound is represented by an emoji. To check out Soundmojis, just head to your Messenger app, start a chat, tap the smiley face to open the expressions menu and select the loudspeaker icon. From there, you can preview and send your favourite Soundmojis again and again. Facebook is promising that it will add new sound effects and famous sound bites.