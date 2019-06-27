World Cup 2019, India vs West Indies Live Cricket Streaming Online: Watch match live on Hotstar, Reliance JioTV and Airtel TV

India vs West Indies, Ind vs WI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: ICC World Cup is one of the most awaited and anticipated cricket tournaments that takes place every four years. The tournament is currently taking place in the United Kingdoms and today we will see its 34th match being held in Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, England.

The match will be played between India and West Indies. It will start at 3 PM IST. During the match, the Indian team will be led by Virat Kohli, whereas, West Indies will be led by Jason Holder. You can watch the match live on your smartphone using the following apps:

India vs West Indies World Cup 2019: Hotstar

Star network has acquired the official rights to stream all ICC World Cup matches live on its OTT service, Hotstar. To access Hotstar, users can head to the company’s official website or download the app from the Play Stor on Android or the App Store on iOS.

You can watch today’s match live on your smartphone or PC using Hotstar. However, to access the service you are required to have a Hotstar premium or Hotstar VIP subscription. The company currently offers three types of premium accounts – Hotstar Premium monthly subscription at Rs 199 per month, a Hotstar Premium yearly subscription at Rs 999 per year and a Hotstar VIP subscription at Rs 365 per year.

India vs West Indies World Cup 2019: Reliance JioTV

Reliance Jio at the start of the ICC World Cup announced that it will allow all of its subscribers to watch the complete ICC World Cup series live and totally free of cost. To make this possible the company has partnered with Hotstar. Reliance Jio customers do not need to pay anything extra to watch the World Cup matches live, instead, they only have to spend their data.

To watch the matches live Jio users will be required to have the Hotstar app installed on their devices. When opening Hotstar, they will automatically be granted access to view all the world cup matches. And if the users are going to the JioTV app, it will redirect them to the Hotstar app.

India vs West Indies World Cup 2019: Airtel TV

Lastly, Airtel subscribers can also watch the matches live using the company’s own Airtel TV app. The app is currently available on the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store. Inside the app, users will have to navigate to the DD Sports channel in the live TV section to watch the match live.

Once they are on the channel they will notice that the channel is locked and requires the customers to pay a fee to unlock. To pay the fee the Airtel user can call the number on the screen and the channel amount will be deducted from their balance or will view in their monthly bill, thus unlocking the channel.