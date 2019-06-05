World Cup 2019, India vs South Africa Live Cricket Streaming Online: Watch match live on Hotstar, Airtel TV and JioTV

India vs South Africa (Ind vs SA) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: ICC World Cup is one of the most awaited cricket tournaments that takes place every year. The tournament is already underway and today we will get to see its eighth match between India and South Africa.

The match will begin at 3 PM IST and will take place in the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground located in West End, Hampshire, England. During the match, the Indian team will be led by Virat Kohli, whereas, the South African team will be led by Faf du Plessis

Here’s how you can watch the match live on your smartphone using the following apps:

India vs South Africa World Cup 2019 Live Cricket Streaming: Hotstar

The Star network has gotten the official rights to stream all the ICC World Cup matches live on its live streaming app, dubbed Hotstar. Hotstar is currently available on Web, Android and iOS.

You can watch today’s India vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match live on your smartphones using the Hotstar app. However, you will be required to have a Hotstar premium or Hotstar VIP subscription. The company currently offers three types of premium accounts – Hotstar Premium monthly subscription at Rs 199 per month, a Hotstar Premium yearly subscription at Rs 999 per year and a Hotstar VIP subscription at Rs 365 per year.

India vs South Africa World Cup 2019 Live Cricket Streaming: Reliance JioTV

Reliance Jio recently announced that it will let all of its subscribers watch all of the ICC World Cup matches live and totally free of cost. To make this possible the company has partnered with Hotstar. Reliance Jio customers do not need to pay anything extra to watch the World Cup matches live, instead, they only have to spend their data.

To watch the matches live Jio users will be required to have the Hotstar app installed on their devices. When opening Hotstar, they will automatically be granted access to view all the world cup matches. And if the users are going to the JioTV app, it will redirect them to Hotstar.

India vs South Africa World Cup 2019 Live Cricket Streaming: Airtel TV

Lastly, Airtel subscribers can also watch the matches live using the Airtel TV app available on the Play Store and the App Store. Inside of the app they will have to navigate to DD Sports channel in the live TV section to watch the match live. Once they are on the channel they will notice that the channel is locked and requires the customers to pay a fee to unlock. To pay the fee the Airtel user can call the number on the screen and the channel amount will be deducted from their balance or will view in their monthly bill, thus unlocking the channel.