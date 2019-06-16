World Cup 2019, India vs Pakistan live cricket streaming online: Watch match online on your smartphone

India vs Pakistan, Ind vs Pak Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India and Pakistan will be playing against each other today at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. The match will be played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Greater Manchester, England. The match will begin at 3 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), whereas the toss will take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Here’s how you can watch the match live on your smartphone using the following apps:

India vs Australia World Cup 2019: Jio

Reliance Jio subscribers can watch the India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup match live online via JioTV app on their smartphones. Jio users will be required to have the Hotstar app installed on their devices but they do not need Hotstart premium account. To stream the match, all they need is an active Jio tariff pack and Jio Prime membership.

The prime membership cost Rs 99 per year and gives additional benefits to a subscriber like access to all the Jio apps. Once users log on to JioTV app to stream the World Cup match, they will be redirected to the Hotstar app.

India vs Australia World Cup 2019: Hotstar

All the World Cup matches including today’s India vs Pakistan cricket match can be streamed on the Hotstar app. The app is currently available on Web, Android and iOS. Users will be required to have a Hotstar premium or Hotstar VIP subscription to watch the live-stream of the match. Subscribers don’t necessarily need to have an active tariff pack on their SIM card to watch the live cricket match.

Right now, Hotstar offers three types of premium accounts, which includes the Hotstar Premium monthly subscription at Rs 199 per month, Hotstar Premium yearly subscription at Rs 999 per year and a Hotstar VIP subscription at Rs 365 per year.