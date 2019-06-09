World Cup 2019, Ind vs Aus Live Cricket Streaming Online: How to watch match on Airtel, Jio and Hotstar

India vs Australia, Ind vs Aus Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: ICC Cricket Worldcup is in full swing, and today the Indian cricket team will clash with Australia. India vs Australia Cricket World Cup clash will be played at the Oval in London. The match will begin at 3 pm IST, while the toss will take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Here’s how you can watch the match live on your smartphone using the following apps:

India vs Australia World Cup 2019: Hotstar

The Star Network has got the official rights to stream all the ICC World Cup matches live on its popular streaming app, Hotstar. The app is currently available on Web, Android and iOS. To watch today’s India vs Australia World Cup 2019 match live on your Android smartphone or iPhone, you are required to have a Hotstar premium or Hotstar VIP subscription. Right now, Hotstar offers three types of premium accounts – Hotstar Premium monthly subscription at Rs 199 per month, a Hotstar Premium yearly subscription at Rs 999 per year and a Hotstar VIP subscription at Rs 365 per year.

India vs Australia World Cup 2019: Airtel TV

Airtel subscribers can watch all ICC Cricket Worldcup matches on their smartphones. All they need is the official Airtel TV app (available on the Google Play store and the Apple App store). Upon opening the app users will have to navigate to DD Sports channel in the live TV section to watch the match live. However, keep in mind that the channel is locked and users are required to pay a fee to unlock. To pay the fee the Airtel user can call the number on the screen and the channel amount will be deducted from their balance or will view in their monthly bill, thus unlocking the channel.

India vs Australia World Cup 2019: Jio

Reliance Jio subscribers can watch all of the ICC World Cup matches live and totally free of cost. Thanks to its partnership with Hotstar, Jio subscribers do not need to pay an extra buck to watch the Cricket World cup matches live. To watch the matches live Jio users will be required to have the Hotstar app installed on their devices. When opening Hotstar, they will automatically be granted access to view all the world cup matches. And if the users are going to the JioTV app, it will redirect them to Hotstar.