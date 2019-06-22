World Cup 2019, India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Streaming Online: Watch the match on your smartphone

India vs Afghanistan, Ind vs Afg Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India will be taking on Afghanistan today at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup where the winners of the 2011 edition will be looking to take one step closer towards qualifying for semi-finals with a win.

Afghanistan is presently placed at the bottom of the points table while India is in the fourth place with seven points in four games. The match will be played at Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton. It will begin at 3 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be taking place at 2:30 pm.

Here is how you can watch the match live on your smartphone using the following apps:

India vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019: Jio

Subscribers of Reliance Jio can watch the India vs Afghanistan ICC World Cup match live online through the JioTV app on their smartphones. Jio users will be required to have the Hotstar app installed on their devices but they do not require a Hotstart premium account. To stream the match, they just need an active Jio tariff pack and Jio Prime membership.

The Jio prime membership costs Rs 99 per year and gives additional benefits to subscribers such as access to all the Jio apps. Once a user logs in to JioTV app to stream the World Cup match, they will get redirected to the Hotstar app.

India vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019: Hotstar

All the matches of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup including today’s India vs Afghanistan cricket match can be streamed on the Hotstar app. The app is currently available on Web, Android and iOS. Users will be required to have a Hotstar Premium or Hotstar VIP subscription to watch the live-stream of the match. Subscribers do not necessarily need to have an active tariff pack on their SIM card to watch the live cricket match and can use a WiFi connection as well.

At the moment, Hotstar offers three types of paid subscriptions, which includes the Hotstar Premium monthly subscription at Rs 199 per month, Hotstar Premium yearly subscription at Rs 999 per year and a Hotstar VIP subscription at Rs 365 per year.