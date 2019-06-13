World Cup 2019, Ind vs NZ Live Cricket Streaming Online: How to watch match online for free

India vs New Zealand, Ind vs NZ Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: ICC World Cup is one of the most awaited cricket tournaments that takes place every year. The tournament is already underway and today we will get to see its 18th match between India and New Zealand.

The match will begin at 3 PM IST and will take place in the Trent Bridge Cricket Ground located in West Bridgford, England. During the match, the Indian team will be led by Virat Kohli, whereas, New Zealand will be led by Kane Williamson.

Here’s how you can watch the match live on your smartphone:

India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019: Hotstar

The Star network has acquired all of the official digital streaming rights to this year’s ICC Cricket World Cup. The company will stream all of ICC Cricket World Cup matches live on its streaming service, dubbed Hotstar. Consumers can use the Hotstar service via Web, Android and iOS.

To watch today’s India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 match live on your smartphones using the Hotstar app you will be required to have a Hotstar premium or Hotstar VIP subscription.

The company currently offers three types of premium accounts – Hotstar Premium monthly subscription at Rs 199 per month, a Hotstar Premium yearly subscription at Rs 999 per year and a Hotstar VIP subscription at Rs 365 per year.

India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019: Reliance JioTV

Reliance Jio has partnered with Hotstar to let all of its subscribers watch all of the ICC World Cup matches live and totally free of cost. Now, Reliance Jio customers do not need to pay anything extra to watch the World Cup matches live, instead, they only have to spend their data and have the Hotstar app installed on the phone they are trying to watch the matches on.

When opening Hotstar, Jio users will automatically be granted access to view all the world cup matches. And if they open the JioTV app, it will redirect them to Hotstar where they can watch the matches live for free.

India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019: Airtel TV

Airtel will also let its subscribers also watch all of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 matches live using its Airtel TV app. Inside of the app they will have to navigate and open the DD Sports channel in the live TV section to watch the match live. Once the users are on the channel they will notice that the channel is locked and requires them to pay a fee to unlock.

To pay the fee the Airtel user can call the number on the screen and the channel amount will be deducted from their balance or will view in their monthly bill, thus unlocking the channel.