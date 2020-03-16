Working from home due to Coronavirus? Check these broadband plans from Airtel, Jio, BSNL, YOU, Tata Sky

Choose the best broadband plan for yourself. (Representational image: Pixabay) Choose the best broadband plan for yourself. (Representational image: Pixabay)

Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, many offices in India and outside are providing their employees with the option to work remotely. The Indian Express has earlier listed out things you must do to continue being productive while you work from home. However, before you start working remotely, you need to ensure that you have a proper internet connection setup at your home. We are listing out the broadband plans from Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone’s subsidiary YOU, and BSNL to help you decide which service provider suits you the best.

Airtel Wi-Fi broadband plans

Airtel’s broadband plans start at Rs 799 and go as high as Rs 3,999. You can get speeds from 100Mbps to up to 1 Gbps with free voice calling. Airtel’s Basic plan costs Rs 799 per month and offers 150 GB data at up to 100Mbps speeds with the additional benefit of subscription to Airtel Xstream. Users can also recharge with an additional amount of Rs 299 after the exhaustion of data to make Airtel plans unlimited ones.

Airtel’s Entertainment plan, priced at Rs 999, offers 300GB data at up to 200Mbps speeds; the Premium plan, priced at Rs 1,499 offers 500GB data at up to 300Mbps speeds; the VIP plan, priced at Rs 3,999 per month, offers unlimited data with up to 1Gbps speeds. The additional benefits on all these packs include access to Amazon Prime, Netflix, Zee5 Premium, and Airtel Xstream.

Reliance Jio Wi-Fi broadband plans

Reliance Jio’s broadband plans offering start at Rs 699 and go as high as Rs 8,499. The plans offer speeds from up to 100 Mbps to up to 1Gbps with free voice calling anywhere in India, home networking for content sharing, TV video calling, gaming, and Norton device security support for five devices.

Reliance Jio’s Bronze plan, priced at Rs 699 offers 100GB+50GB data at up to 100Mbps speeds; Silver plan, priced at Rs 849 offers 200GB+200GB data at up to 100Mbps speeds; Gold plan, priced at Rs 1,299, offers 500GB+250GB data at up to 250Mbps speeds; Diamond plan, priced at Rs 2,499, offers 1250GB+250GB data at up to 500Mbps speeds; Platinum plan, priced at Rs 3,999, offers 2500GB data at up to 1Gbps plans; Titanium plan, priced at Rs 8,499, offers 5000GB data at up to 1Gbps speeds.

Aside from the monthly plans, Reliance Jio also offers quarterly, semi-annual, and annual JioFiber prepaid plans. The yearly plans start at Rs 8,388 for the Bronze pack and go as high as 1,01,988 for the Titanium pack.

YOU Wi-Fi broadband plans

Vodafone’s subsidiary YOU has variable plans for different circles. For example, in Gurgaon circle, it has four plans from Rs 1,682 to Rs 3,237– each with 90 days validity offering from 600GB to 1200GB data at speeds from 30Mbps to 150Mbps, whereas for Navi Mumbai the packs start from Rs 2,036 and go as high as Rs 3,536– each with 90 days validity offering from 1350GB to 3600GB data at speeds from 75Mbps to 200Mbps.

BSNL broadband plans

BSNL’s broadband plans start at Rs 349 per month and go as high as Rs 2,349. It offers speeds from up to 8Mbps to 24Mbps with the plans with additional benefit of unlimited free calling with plans higher than the base pack. All of its plans are also available for annual recharge as well as two and three-year payment options.

BSNL’s Rs 349 pack offers 2GB data per day at 8Mbps speeds; Rs 399 pack is similar to base pack with unlimited calling facility, Rs 499 pack offers 3GB data per day at 10Mbps speeds; Rs 599 pack offers 4GB data per day at 10Mbps speeds; Rs 699 pack offers 5GB data per day at 10Mbps speeds; Rs 899 pack offers 12GB data per day at 10Mbps speeds.

BSNL’s Rs 999pack offers 15GB data per day at 10Mbps speeds; Rs 1,299 pack offers 22GB data per day at 10Mbps speeds; Rs 1,599 pack offers 25GB data per day at 10Mbps speeds; Rs 1,849 pack offers 30GB data per day at 16Mbps speeds; Rs 2,349 pack offers 35GB data per day at 24Mbps speeds.

Tata Sky broadband plans

Tata Sky has three monthly broadband plans, all of which come with unlimited data per month. The cheapest plan is priced at Rs 900 and offers 25Mbps speeds, the Rs 1,000 plan offers 50Mbps speeds, and the Rs 1,100 plan offers 100Mbps speeds. The annual offerings from Tata Sky start at Rs 9,180 with 25Mbps speeds, the Rs 10,200 plan comes with 50Mbps speeds, and the Rs 11,220 plan comes with 100Mbps speeds.

Apart from unlimited data plans, Tata Sky also offers fixed data plans. Users can get 60GB data at 25Mbps for Rs 650, 150GB data at 50Mbps for Rs 750, 400GB data at 25Mbps for Rs 800, 250GB data at 100Mbps for Rs 900, 500GB data at 50Mbps at Rs 950, and 500GB data at 100Mbps at Rs 1,000. The annual plans are also priced accordingly with 15 per cent discount.

