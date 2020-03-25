Title: Running out of data? Top-up your plan with these add-on packs Title: Running out of data? Top-up your plan with these add-on packs

The Prime Minister of India has announced 21 days lockdown for the entire country, meaning you have to stay indoors till April 14. Even if your work has been put on halt or you are working from home, your internet usage is bound to go up. If you are primarily relying on mobile broadband, you will need additional data. That is why we are listing down the data add on plans for Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea so that your work or entertainment doesn’t stop when your usual data quota expires.

Reliance Jio add-on data plans

Jio also has a new Work From Home pack now that costs Rs 251 and offer 2GB data per day with a validity of 51 days. However, this pack doesn’t come with data or SMS benefit. Reliance Jio has doubled the data offered by its add-on data plans. With just Rs 11, you can get 800MB data along with 75 minutes of calling for Jio to non-Jio calls. Alternatively, you can also top-up your Jio number with Rs 10 recharge pack that offers 1GB data voucher along with talktime balance.

For Rs 21, Jio is offering 2GB additional data + 200 minutes of calling for off-net calls. For Rs 51, you can get 6GB add-on data along with 500 off-net calling minutes.

For those who want even more additional data, Jio has a Rs 101 plan that offers 12GB add-on data + 1000 minutes of off-net calling. All these add-on packs don’t have a validity of their own but stay valid until your existing prepaid plan.

Vodafone add-on data packs

Vodafone offers three add-on data packs. The Rs 16 plan offers 1GB of data that is valid for 24 hours and applicable for prepaid subscribers. There is another add-on pack that costs Rs 48 and offers 3GB data for a validity of 28 days. Vodafone’s Rs 98 add-on pack offers 6GB data with a validity of 28 days.

While these data plans are not attractive when compared to Jio’s offering, Vodafone announced an offer with double data on its three prepaid offerings. Its Rs 249 pack now offers 3GB data per day for 28 days, the Rs 399 prepaid plan offers 3GB daily data for 56 days, and the Rs 599 pack offers 3GB data per day for 84 days.

Airtel add-on data packs

Airtel has two data plans. The Rs 48 pack offers 3GB data for 28 days and the Rs 98 pack offers 6GB data for 28 days. Just like Vodafone, Airtel has also announced special prepaid plans that offer double data.

In comparison to its usual Rs 259 prepaid pack that offers 1GB data with a validity of 28 days, the new Rs 296 pack offers 1GB + 1GB night data. The Rs 546 pack offers 2GB + 2GB night pack, and Rs 796 offers 3GB + 3GB data.

For those who want more data benefits, Airtel’s Rs 956, Rs 1096, Rs 1246, Rs 1846, and Rs 3346 prepaid offerings come with 4+4GB, 5+5GB, 6+6GB, 10+10GB, and 20+20GB data benefits respectively. The night timing is valid from 12 am to 6 am.

