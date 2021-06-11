Working from home? Check out best cheap 100Mbps broadband plans

Are you working from home and tired of buying extra mobile data? Well, you can buy a cheaper broadband plan that also gives unlimited internet. There are some broadband services that are offering high-speed internet speed without any restrictions, so you use it to watch movies and play online games. If you are working from home, you need a good Wi-Fi connection for a smooth workflow. So, keep reading to know more about the best 100Mbps broadband plans.

Best cheap 100Mbps broadband plans

Reliance Jio has a Rs 699 JioFiber broadband plan, which is a monthly pack. It comes with 100Mbps internet speeds, unlimited data and voice calls. However, note that there will be an additional GST charge on this plan, as per the details on the official site. It is worth pointing out that this JioFiber broadband plan gives 3,300GB of data on a monthly basis and after that, you get reduced internet speed for browsing content online.

You can even consider buying Airtel Xstream’s Rs 799 broadband plan, which offers unlimited data and up to 100Mbps speed. With this, the telecom operator also bundles a complimentary Airtel Xstream Box, which gives free access to TV channels and OTT content from Airtel’s Xstream app. The company claims that this app offers customers up to 10,000 movies and shows. Users also get Airtel Thanks benefit and unlimited calls.

Excitel even has a 100Mbps broadband plan. It gives unlimited data for Rs 699 per month. Additionally, if you buy the annual broadband plan, then you will get this 100Mbps plan for Rs 399 per month. The 12-month broadband plan is priced at Rs 4,799.

Lastly, Tata Sky offers a broadband service in several cities. The 100Mbps broadband plan from Tata Sky will cost Rs 750 per month if you buy the Rs 6-month plan. The cost of the 6 months is Rs 4,500. If you can afford the 30-day plan of Tata Sky, then you can buy that as it will cost you Rs 850. For the price, you get 100Mbps broadband plan.

The company is giving unlimited data and there are no additional charges on the Wi-Fi router and installation, as per the official website. Do note that there is a limit of 3,300GB of data and you will get reduced speed post exhaustion. Additionally, Tata Sky supports a data rollover facility. The broadband plans for most of the cities are mostly in the same price range.