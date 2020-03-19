Stuck at home? Check out these video streaming services

Send the boredom away with these video streaming services. (Image: Pixabay/mohamed-hassan) Send the boredom away with these video streaming services. (Image: Pixabay/mohamed-hassan)

Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, people have been advised to follow social distancing and stay indoors to contain the spread of the disease. Streaming services like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video could provide you with the entertainment to get entertained. That’s why we are listing down the prominent streaming services along with their pricing and popular shows.

Netflix

Netflix is unarguably the most popular video streaming service. The streaming service offers a mobile-only plan for Rs 199 per month for India, which allows streaming the content on a smartphone or tablet in standard definition (SD). Netflix’s basic plan is priced at Rs 499 per month, whereas the standard plan with support for two devices is priced at Rs 649.

The premium plan with support for four devices is priced at Rs 799 per month. Top shows on Netflix include: “Stranger Things”, “House of Cards”, “Black Mirror”, “The OA”, “BoJack Horseman”, “13 Reasons Why”, “Sacred Games”, and more.

A look at streaming services available in India. A look at streaming services available in India.

Apple TV+

Apple’s much-awaited ad-free video streaming service Apple TV+ is available in more than 100 countries, including India. It costs Rs 99 per month and the Cupertino-based company is offering the service free on the purchase of an iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch, or TV streaming box. Shows on the Apple TV+ include “The Morning Show”, “See”, “For All Mankind”, “Snoopy in Space”, “Dickinson”, “The Elephant Queen,” Helpsters”, and “Ghost Writer”.

Amazon Prime Video

If you are an Amazon Prime Member, you automatically get a subscription to Prime Video. The membership costs Rs 129 per month or Rs 999 per year, which also gives additional benefits across Amazon-owned properties. Top shows on Prime Video include “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel”, “The Boys”, “Jack Ryan”, “Bosh”, “Goliath”, “The Family Man”, “Good Omens”, and more.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ has come to India via Hotstar. The latter has been rebranded as Disney+ Hotstar, which not only contains the existing library of TV shows, movies, live sports, and Hotstar specials but also carries new Disney Plus content that includes Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic content, and Disney Plus originals such as The Mandalorian. For the Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription, users will need to shell Rs 299 per month or Rs 999 per year. The Disney+ Hotstar VIP plan is available for Rs 365 for a year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd