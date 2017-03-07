Women’s Day Special: Five compact design smartphones that Women might prefer buying

In this era, where big screen size smartphones are more preferable choice by everyone, there is one more criteria that most people (irrespective of the gender) also care about, and it is the compact design of their device while having a big enough display.

When Samsung had launched its first generation of Galaxy Note, it was a ‘too big’ device for everyone considering it had 5.3-inch display in 146.9mm tall and 83mm wide body. Fast forward to 2017, We have the latest LG G6 flagship that packs a bigger 5.7-inch display in 148.9mm (H) x 71.9mm (W) (5.86 x 2.83 -inches) compact body with 78.6% screen-to-body ratio.

Looking at various independent studies (from Nelsen to Statista) and as well as our experience from constant feedback received from users about their smartphone requirements, we have observed that some of us just don’t like a big screen device in their hands especially if they have small hands or in their pockets. In most surveys, the large number of women consumers voted in favour of phone design and screen size over a good camera. Considering that in mind we thought it will be a good idea to share a short list of smartphones that women might be interested in buying in today’s time.

Xiaomi Mi 5 || Full Review



Xiaomi Mi 5 is company’s present flagship smartphone, which was launched last year. The highlight of this smartphone is it’s compact design (measures at 144.6 x 69.2 x 7.3mm) and a powerful processor and RAM combination. The Mi 5 packs a 5.15-inch full-HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. It sports a 16-megapixel PDAF camera with 4K video recording and a 4-megapixel front facing camera with 2-micron pixels.

The Xiaomi Mi 5 smartphone is now available at Rs. 22,999 against its launch price of Rs. 24,999, because the company had slashed the price in August last year.

iPhone SE ||



Apple launched the iPhone SE in early 2016 along with the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus. In its compact 4-inch form factor, the new iPhone SE measures 123.8 x 58.6 x 7.6mm and gets almost everything from the iPhone 6s expect that it does not have the 3D Touch display.

The phone features a 4-inch display, is powered by a Apple A9 processor, a Touch ID fingerprint sensor, a 12-megapixel iSight camera with support for 4K video recording and a 1.2-megapixel front-facing camera with Retina Flash. The phone had launched at Rs. 39,000 but is now available around Rs. 27,000 starting price.

Nubia Z11 mini ||



The Nubia Z11 mini was launched in India last year in October and is a good looking device with decent internal hardware combination. The handset comes in Black and White colour options. It is exclusively available from Amazon India at a price of Rs. 12,999.

The Nubia Z11 mini by ZTE features a 5-inch full-HD IPS display, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of inbuilt storage, a 16-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front facing camera. It is a hybrid dual-SIM smartphone that runs Android 5.1 Lollipop with Nubia UI 3.9.6 skinned on top. The handset is backed by a 2800mAh non-removable battery.

Xiaomi Redmi 3S and Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime ||



The Xiaomi Redmi 3S and Redmi 3S Prime were launched in August last year and since then these are most popular affordable smartphones among the buyers. Both variants sport same 5-inch display in body that measures at 139.3 x 69.6 x 8.5mm and weighs only 144 grams.

The Redmi 3S comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, compared to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage on Redmi 3S Prime. The Redmi 3S Prime also features a fingerprint scanner, which Redmi 3S doesn’t. Both smartphone have Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC, a 13-megapixel rear camera, a 5-megapixel selfie camera and massive 4100mAh battery. The Redmi 3S is priced at Rs. 6,999, while the Redmi 3S Prime comes at Rs. 8,999.

Lenovo Z2 Plus || Full Review



The dual-SIM Lenovo Z2 Plus is another extremely popular smartphone when it comes to compact design with high-end internal specifications.The Lenovo Z2 Plus features a 5-inch full-HD (1080p) display and the complete body measures at 141.7 x 68.9 x 8.5mm and weighs just 149 grams.

Other specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The handset also comes in 4GB RAM variant with 64GB on-board storage and it’s priced at Rs. 17,499. After a recent price drop to Rs. 14,999 of 3GB and 32GB variant, it has become an even better deal.