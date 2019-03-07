Women’s Day sale on Flipkart: Realme 2 Pro, Honor 9N, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Nokia 6.1 Plus on discount

On the occasion of International Women’s Day 2019, Flipkart is hosting Women’s Day Sale on its portal from March 7 to March 8. The two-day sale is offering discounts on a range of smartphones from Nokia, Samsung, Honor, Vivo, Motorola and Xiaomi.

Apart from smartphones, the online shopping portal is also offering discounts on electronic products and accessories like laptops, headphones and speakers. Here are some of the smartphones which are on a discounted price during Flipkart Women’s Day Sale 2019.

Realme 2 Pro: Realme 2 Pro is available for a starting price of Rs 12,990 during the Women’s Day sale on Flipkart. It was launched for Rs 13,990 and the sale started from October 11, 2018. The smartphone offers 4GB/6GB/8GB of RAM, 16MP+2MP rear camera, 16MP front camera and comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor and hosts a 3,500mAh battery.

Honor 9N: Honor 9N can be bought for a starting price of Rs 9,999 (launched for a starting price of Rs 11,999) during the sale period. The device sports a 5.84-inch display, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, 13MP+2MP rear camera, and 16MP front camera. It is powered by Kirin 659 octa-core processor and hosts a 3,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S8: Samsung Galaxy S8 was launched for Rs 57,900 in 2017. During the Flipkart Women’s Day Sale, it is available for a starting price of Rs 30,990. Galaxy S8 features a 5.8-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED (2960 x 1440 pixels) Infinity display, Exynos 8895 octa-core processor, 12MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB internal storage and 3,500mAh battery.

Nokia 6.1 Plus: Nokia 6.1 Plus will be available for a starting price of Rs 13,999 during the sale, down Rs 2,000 from its launch price of Rs 15,999. The device features a 5.8-inch FHD+ 19:9 display. It has 16MP+5MP dual rear cameras, 16MP front camera and hosts a 3,060mAh battery. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor clubbed with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Redmi Note 5 Pro: Redmi Note 5 Pro is available for a starting price of Rs 10,999, down Rs 3,000 from its launch price of Rs 13,999. The device has a 5.99-inch FHD+ display, 12MP+5MP rear camera, 20MP front camera and offers 4GB/6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage. It has a 4,000mAh battery and runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor.

Vivo V9 Pro: Vivo V9 Pro is available for Rs 13,990 during the sale, down Rs 4,000 from its launch price of Rs 17,990. It features a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a notch, 13MP+2MP dual rear camera, 16MP front camera and 3,260mAh battery. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.